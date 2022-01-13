 Skip to main content

Jan. 13-21 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Tuna casserole

Lettuce salad

Wheat bread

Tropical fruit

Brownie

MO: Mac ‘n Cheese

Friday, Jan. 14

Tomato bisque soup

Egg salad sandwich

Wheat bread

Broccoli salad

Banana

Cream pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Chicken salad no pasta

Monday, Jan. 17

Stuffed chicken

Garlic mashed potatoes

Wheat bread

Blueberries

Cookie

MO: Veggie lasagna

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tater tot casserole

Green beans

Wheat roll

Mixed berries

Ice cream

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Breaded fish

Potato wedges

Baked beans

Applesauce

Rye bread

Pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, Jan. 20

Pot roast

Parsley potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat roll

Ice cream

MO: Veggie burger

Friday, Jan. 21

Spaghetti

Meatballs

Corn

WW garlic bread

Fruit cocktail

Cream Pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

SO: Taco salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Chicken strips

Honey mustard sauce

Steamed brussel sprouts

Calico beans

NAS — steamed peas

WW dinner roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Sugar cookie

MO — Veggie chicken

NCS — SF cookie

Friday, Jan. 14

Pot roast in gravy

WW dinner roll/butter

Garlic herb mashed potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple tidbits

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO — Black bean burger

NCS — SF pudding

Monday, Jan. 17

Meal program closed

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Chicken and gravy

NAS – No gravy

Over white bread

Carrots

Broccoli

Orange

Carnival cookie

MO – veggie chicken in gravy

NCS – SF cookie

Salad option: Hummus salad with pita wedges, hummus, roasted veggies and mixed greens. Contact the program at 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Mondays to order a salad in place of the regular hot meal.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Rustic tomato bean soup

WW dinner roll/butter

Caesar salad (lettuce, shaved parmesan, NAS – No parmesan, WW croutons, Caesar dressing)

Pineapple

Strawberry Jello

MO – Veggie tomato bean soup

NCS – SF Jello

Thursday, Jan. 20

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

WW dinner roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO – Veggie wrap

NCS – n/a

Friday, Jan. 21

Cheeseburger (beef patty, WW bun, American cheese that NAS can omit, ketchup/mustard)

Calico beans

Potato salad

Fruit cocktail

Candy cookie

MO – Multigrain burger

NCS – SF cookie

