Jan. 13-21 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Tuna casserole
Lettuce salad
Wheat bread
Tropical fruit
Brownie
MO: Mac ‘n Cheese
Friday, Jan. 14
Tomato bisque soup
Egg salad sandwich
Wheat bread
Broccoli salad
Banana
Cream pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Chicken salad no pasta
Monday, Jan. 17
Stuffed chicken
Garlic mashed potatoes
Wheat bread
Blueberries
Cookie
MO: Veggie lasagna
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Tater tot casserole
Green beans
Wheat roll
Mixed berries
Ice cream
MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Breaded fish
Potato wedges
Baked beans
Applesauce
Rye bread
Pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
Thursday, Jan. 20
Pot roast
Parsley potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat roll
Ice cream
MO: Veggie burger
Friday, Jan. 21
Spaghetti
Meatballs
Corn
WW garlic bread
Fruit cocktail
Cream Pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
SO: Taco salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Chicken strips
Honey mustard sauce
Steamed brussel sprouts
Calico beans
NAS — steamed peas
WW dinner roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Sugar cookie
MO — Veggie chicken
NCS — SF cookie
Friday, Jan. 14
Pot roast in gravy
WW dinner roll/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO — Black bean burger
NCS — SF pudding
Monday, Jan. 17
Meal program closed
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Chicken and gravy
NAS – No gravy
Over white bread
Carrots
Broccoli
Orange
Carnival cookie
MO – veggie chicken in gravy
NCS – SF cookie
Salad option: Hummus salad with pita wedges, hummus, roasted veggies and mixed greens. Contact the program at 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Mondays to order a salad in place of the regular hot meal.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Rustic tomato bean soup
WW dinner roll/butter
Caesar salad (lettuce, shaved parmesan, NAS – No parmesan, WW croutons, Caesar dressing)
Pineapple
Strawberry Jello
MO – Veggie tomato bean soup
NCS – SF Jello
Thursday, Jan. 20
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy potatoes
Pickled beets
WW dinner roll/butter
Warm spiced pears
MO – Veggie wrap
NCS – n/a
Friday, Jan. 21
Cheeseburger (beef patty, WW bun, American cheese that NAS can omit, ketchup/mustard)
Calico beans
Potato salad
Fruit cocktail
Candy cookie
MO – Multigrain burger
NCS – SF cookie