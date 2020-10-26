With most high school sports in Dane County at a standstill since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, a University of Wisconsin study has concluded there has been no increase in infections at schools that have been playing fall sports.
Research led by Dr. Andrew Watson of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health surveyed 207 schools that began playing sports in September. The study included 30,000 athletes, 16,000 practices and more than 4,000 games.
The survey found 271 athletes caught the virus compared with 2,318 Wisconsin children aged 14-17 over the month of September. No sports were found to have a higher incidence rate of COVID-19 overall than 14-17 year-olds. None of the cases among the athletes resulted in hospitalization or death.
Of the 209 athletes who knew where they contracted the virus, only one case was attributed to participation in sports.
All the schools reported they had a formal plan in place to reduce the risk of transmission, including monitoring for symptoms, temperature checks at home and on site, masks for staff and players off the field, social distancing, increased facility cleaning and staggered arrival and departure times for events.
The findings suggest participation in sports isn't associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 among athletes but call for expanded studies to build a more complete picture, the researchers wrote.
Dane County high schools postponed fall sports such as football, boys’ soccer and volleyball in compliance with restrictions put into place by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Public Health Madison and Dane County. The requirements include no more than 10 people at public gatherings, social distancing and wearing masks in indoor locations.
Some Dane County schools have been participating this fall in sports that are considered a low-risk for spreading the virus such as cross-country and girls’ golf.
Schools that postponed fall sports will be allowed to have those teams play in spring 2021 after a ruling by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).
McFarland High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Paul Ackley said the study provides positive information for schools that participated in fall sports, yet it is still undetermined how school boards will make decisions on the status of winter sports.
“One would think these findings would help ease the minds of school districts and possibly allow them to rethink high school athletics,” Ackley said. “However, the PHMDC guidelines are showing some different numbers as well, which make it challenging for some to have the confidence to move forward. We will have to wait and see how this all plays out.”
Monona Grove High School Athletic Director Jeff Schreiner said school officials await the return of sports after a seven-month layout, but for now, the priority will be getting students back in the classroom.
“As you know we have not had any activity in our facilities since March. That is a long time for our coaches/advisors as well as our students,” Schreiner said. “We are looking to review and update our plan to meet what we have learned with intentions to possibly bring small student groups back that meet guidelines (indoors max. 10 students). The focus at this time is on small group interactions and not competitions.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 boys’ and girls’ high school basketball tournaments and the entire spring sports season.
Earlier this month, officials of the Badger Conference, where Monona Grove is a member along with McFarland boys’ hockey, boys’ swimming and the Monona Grove/McFarland boys’ wrestling co-op, postponed all conference play for the 2020-21 winter sports season, but left the door open for teams to play a non-conference schedule.
The Rock Valley Conference, where McFarland plays boys’ and girls’ basketball, has not made a decision on the status of winter sports.
