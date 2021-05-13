The Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA) announces its 2021-22 Executive Committee, which was elected during the membership annual meeting held virtually Wednesday.
They are as follows:
President: Robert Wipperfurth, village of Windsor president
Vice president: Carolyn Clow, village of McFarland president
Secretary: Paul Esser, city of Sun Prairie mayor
Treasurer: Bill Burns, city of Middleton finance director
Past president or member-at-large: Gurdip Brar, city of Middleton mayor.
The DCCVA promotes excellence in municipal government, provides opportunities for officials to exchange ideas, advocates for cities and villages, and develops a cooperative approach to municipal problems of importance in this region.