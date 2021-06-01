McFarland boys, girls track teams take first at home

Junior Matthew Miller looks to clear a hurdle in 300-meter hurdles. Miller took first place with a time of 46.6.
The McFarland boys and girls track and field teams each took first place in the McFarland Quad.
“We’re enjoying it, they’re still some kids that have some high goals for themselves so we’re hoping to put them in the right opportunities to get those,” said head coach Andrew Garvey after the meet.
For the boys, junior Matthew Miller’s time of 46.6 seconds defeated teammates sophomore Travis Zadra and freshman Tyler Rowland in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the 4x200 relay, the Spartans’ team of Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Cade Korth, Aidan Pyper and Andrew Kelley defeated Whitewater with a time of 1:34.08 seconds.
With the alternate fall season overlapping with the spring sports season, Garvey said the track team had to adapt to a shortened season.
“It’s been such a unique year because we’ve been going against the alternate fall season,” said Garvey. “A lot of kids finished their alternate fall season, then joined us a week or two weeks after, so trying to get that whole team chemistry, team bonding and learning our routines was a little tricky at first, but now...we’ve finally got our full squad all together.”
Senior Bryce Taylor earned a first-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 42 feet and one and a half inches. Taylor also earned first place with a mark of 125 feet 5 inches in the discus throw.
For the girls, freshman Chloerissa Johnson’s time of 1:07.03 in the 400-meter dash took home first place.
Freshman Emily Sprang won the 800-meter with a time of 2:41.3.
Senior Lillian Grossman’s time of 6:01 earned a victory in the 1600-meter. Grossman ran unopposed in the 3200-meter, finishing with a time of 13:38.
Senior Lillian Grossman looks towards the sideline in the 1600-meter run after hearing encouragement from a Spartans’ teammate. Grossman took …
Junior Chloe Goecks pulled out a win in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.1, defeating Whitewater’s Crystal Chan’s time of 17.2.
McFarland’s 4x400 team of Sprang, junior Lilly Innes, sophomore Sofia Alf and senior Elizabeth Maly beat Whitewater’s relay team with a time of 4:42.8.
And McFarland’s 4x800 team of Alf, Sprang, freshman Annika Cheadle and junior Katie Rossman ran unopposed, finishing with a time of 12:14.7.
Senior Samantha Pili cleared the competition in the pole vault with a height of nine feet. The next closest competitor was Edgerton’s Jordan Allen, with a height of 7 feet 6 inches.
Like many other spring sports, Garvey said the Spartans are just happy to be competing at meets.
“Based on last year with having a week of a season, then getting cancelled, we’re very fortunate and lucky that we have this opportunity,” said Garvey.