McFarland softball defeated by Edgerton, Jefferson

The McFarland softball team fell to Edgerton 5-4 on Wednesday, May 26.
With the loss, the Spartans’ regular season record dropped to 6-11. McFarland looks to break a five-game losing streak. The Spartans are in fifth place in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
McFarland 8
Jefferson 0
The Spartans also lost to the unbeaten Jefferson Eagles 8-0 on Tuesday, May 25.
Jefferson started off quickly, with two runs in the first inning. The Eagles added a run in the second, a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth to make the score 5-0. A three-run sixth inning pushed the score to 8-0.
Brynne Bieri pitched a complete game for the Spartans. Bieri threw 24 first-pitch strikes, with two strikeouts in the loss.