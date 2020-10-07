On Monday, Sept. 28 at the Lions Shelter, during the Boy Scout Court of Honor, the local boy scouts did their regular awards ceremony, surprising the adult leaders with a second ceremony for the group’s adult leaders.
Each leader received thank you cards from the boys. Receiving awards were the following:
Tim Wurgler received the Cubmaster Award after eight years as the cubmaster for Pack 145.
Brenda Engleson, Secretary for the Troop Committee for two years, received an appreciation award.
Brian Engleson, troop committee member, received the Shining Star Award for his service as den leader in Cub Scouts, for five years and in Boy Scouts for five years teaching.
Laura Wick, treasurer for the troop committee for the last four years and a previous den leader for five years in cub scouts, received the “Shining Star”
Greg Dockter was the committee chair for the cub scout pack for four years and assistant scoutmaster for five years.
Tom Knickmeier was a den leader in cub scouts, assistant scoutmaster in the boy scouts and was scoutmaster, amounting to over ten years.
Ron Mabie has been in Scouting for over 30 years and received the lifetime scouting award. He is the committee chair for the troop.
Sue Mabie has 35 years in scouting and received the Lifetime Scouting Award. She has been a treasurer and den leader in Cub Scouts and committee member and treasurer in Boy Scouts.
“These adult leaders and troop parents volunteer many hours, driving to campouts, supervising and sleeping on the cold ground, just to help the boys develop into leaders we can all be proud of. Tonight was their turn to be recognized,” Lions Club President Darlene Barnarde said.
The boys scouts’ sponsoring organizations, the Cottage Grove Lions and Glaciers Edge Council, Boy Scouts of America, assisted putting on the ceremony.
Senior Patrol Leader Brandon Engleson was the Master of Ceremonies, introducing guests Bernarde and Oliver Dupree, district Executive for the Yahara District.
