Zach Nichols scored twice and Mason Brown added a goal, all in the first half, as the host McFarland boys soccer team defeated Mount Horeb 3-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The Spartans (6-0-0) jumped ahead early with Nichols connecting in the ninth minute on an assist by Brown before the duo reversed course and Brown scored, assisted by Nichols, in the 18th minute. Nichols scored unassisted in the 24th minute.
McFarland 4, Big Foot/Williams Bay 1
The McFarland boys soccer team defeated host Big Foot/Williams Bay 4-1 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday, April 15.
The Spartans (5-0-0, 4-0-0 RVC) scored four first-half goals, including two by Zach Nichols. Bubba Blair and Jake Sampson also netted goals and were credited for an assist apiece.
