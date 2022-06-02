June 2 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. – Author Series presentation – Come to the Lake by Anne Goodwin. Follow the award-winning author/speaker as she encourages audiences to experience the return of connection – to ourselves, loved ones and the natural environment. This event is free and open to the public. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up.
Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Rituals of Romance – A bride in a chaste white wedding dress, her face hidden behind a veil, bridesmaids in matching dresses. Many of these rituals have existed for less than 200 years. Join us as Leslie Bellais will explore how these traditions emerged. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up for this program.
Monday, June 6 11 a.m. Tai Chi & Ice Cream — Enjoy the best of Wisconsin’s balmy season by practicing Tai Chi with friends under a summer sky and treating yourself to ice cream after !. Jody Curley’s Monday Tai Chi class will hold practice at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way each Monday in June & July. Grab your hat & sunglasses and come on down. Register the first day of class with the instructor and the fee is $10.00 per class. For further questions call 608-222-3415.
Fitness Programs in the Lounge of Monona Community Center
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m. / Pilates at 11 a.m. $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- Call 608-222-3415 to register for the Zoom link or come in person.
Fitness on Zoom
Thursday, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 11:30. Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone.
Colonial ClubFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. Phones are answered during business hours, and messages left on voicemail will be returned.
Thursday, June 1–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, June 2 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, June 6–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chimes 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8– Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. for a day of fun and strawberries. A new feature this year is the PawberryFest Pet Photo contest. Submit a photo of your pet with a strawberry --or a strawberry costume, strawberry shaped toy, strawberry dessert. Submit your photo by going to www.colonialclub.org/petcontest OR you can email your photo to Amanda at ababiarz@colonialclub.org
McFarland Senior Outreach
On Friday, June 3, there will be an ice cream social at 11:30 a.m. at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street, hosted by local 4H members.
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour will continue June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
On Friday, June 10, there will be a lunch and learn event at 11:45 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. There will be a presentation by Amy Scarr of Dane County Adult Protective Services.
On Wednesday, June 22, there will be a Father’s Day event at 1 p.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter, 5012 Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489