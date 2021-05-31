McFarland baseball beats Evansville

McFarland defeated Evansville 6-2 on Friday, May 28.
Evansville scored a run in the top of the third, giving the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. The Spartans responded with a five-run fourth inning to take the lead 5-1. The Spartans added an insurance run in the fifth, while Evanville scored again in the top of the seventh.
Luke Schaaf pitched a complete game for the Spartans. Schaaf allowed seven hits while fanning four Blue Devils.
Zac Storch had three RBIs in the Spartans’ victory, and Gavin Wood had three hits.
McFarland’s record improves to 7-9 on the year. The Spartans remain in seventh place in the Rock Valley standings, a half-game behind Evansville and Big Foot for fifth.
McFarland 4
Brodhead 0
Matthew Amrhein pitched a complete-game shutout as McFarland beat Brodhead 4-0 on Tuesday, May 25th.
Amrhein gave up four hits and struck out three. The Spartans gave their pitcher some run support with two runs in the fifth and sixth inning, earning a 4-0 victory.
Jake Wedvick had two RBIs on two hits for the offense. Gavin Wood knocked in a run on two hits. Amrhein also recorded two hits at the plate in the Spartans.