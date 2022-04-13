Megan Gates scores four goals in McFarland girls soccer win over Clinton/Turner; Greta Blau scores twice in win against Edgewood

Two first-half goals helped the McFarland girls soccer team pull away with a 4-1 victory over Madison Edgewood on Friday, April 8.
The Spartans scored first with a goal from senior Grace Breuchel, assisted by senior Jaelyn White. White then converted a penalty kick, putting the Spartans up 2-0.
Senior Greta Blau scored off an assist from sophomore Ava Dean in the second half. After Edgewood cut the lead to 3-1, Blau scored again off an assist from senior Avery Pennekamp, giving McFarland the 4-1 win.
Junior goalkeeper Avery Weaver recorded seven saves in the win.
McF — Greta Blau (Ava Dean) 48:10. E — Sonoma Bever 60:58. McF — Greta Blau (Avery Pennekamp) 76:40.
McFarland 16, Clinton/Turner 0
Senior Megan Gates recorded a hat trick in the McFarland girls soccer 16-0 win on Tuesday, April 7 against Clinton/Turner.
Gates scored four goals and recorded an assist. Senior Greta Blau and sophomore Ava Dean each scored twice and had two assists.
Junior Sierra Binger scored twice for the Spartans. Sophomore Courtney Davis, senior Avery Pennekamp, senior Grace Breuchel, sophomore Elise Freeman, junior Ava Nale and sophomore Stella Blau also scored for the Spartans.
CorrectionLast week, the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle incorrectly identified a player in a photo. The player in the preview was Grace Breuchel, not Stella Blau. We apologize for the error.