McFarland girls golf ninth at Alpine Valley

Emily Fenrick
Emily Fenrick hits a shot out of the bunker at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 12.
McFarland finished ninth in its first Rock Valley Conference mini meet in Alpine Valley on Monday, Aug. 16.
Emily Fenrick shot the lowest score for the Spartans, ending the round with a 58. Nikkia Kohn, helped by a par on the ninth hole, was right behind Fenrick with a 60.
Julia Spilling (65) and Jaya Deckard (72) rounded up the scoring for McFarland. Ellie Johnson’s score of 80 was not used in the team tally.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 202, Jefferson 205, East Troy 208, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 241, Clinton 247, McFarland 255, Edgerton 262, Evansville 292.
RVC Scramble
Starting off the Rock Valley Conference girls golf season, the Spartans competed in a two-person scramble on Friday, Aug. 13.
Payton Schmidt of Jefferson and Isabella Kirt of Edgerton tied for the lead, shooting an 81 on the round.
Team scores: Jefferson/Edgerton 350, Evansville/Lakeside Lutheran 350, Cambridge/East Troy 352, Beloit Turner/McFarland 356, Clinton/Elkhorn 367.
Watertown Invitational
With a team score of 450, the Spartans finished in 12th place at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Junior Emily Schoeller finished in a tie for 19th place with a score of 97. Junior Brynne Bieri carded a 112, finishing in 47th place.
A couple of strokes behind Bieri was junior Nikkia Kohn, who shot a 114 for 50th place. Senior Emily Fenrick ended the round in a tie for 61st, with a score of 127.
Aided by three of its golfers finishing in the top five, Hamilton Sussex won the match with a score of 324. Junior Hannah Dunk of Milton earned medalist honors with a score of 73.
Team scores: Hamilton Sussex 324, Baraboo 374, Milton 391, Kettle Moraine 395, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Monona Grove 401, Brookfield Central 412, Edgewood 414, DeForest 417, East Troy 417, Muskego 424, McFarland 450, Pius XI Milwaukee 466, Fort Atkinson 485, Watertown 511.