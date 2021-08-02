Public Health Madison & Dane County is encouraging all residents of the county, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, to wear a mask indoors.
The public health department released new recommendations last week related to COVID-19, following new guidance from the Centers For Disease Control.
Public Health officials say that due to spiking case numbers in the county, and the spread of a highly-contagious variant, people are encouraged to wear masks.
“The Delta variant is spreading quickly in our community, causing an increase in cases in Dane County,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “This is why we are strongly advising that everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and at indoor private gatherings.”
After more than a year of health department requirements and mandated mask-wearing, Public Health Madison & Dane County ended all of its mandates in early June.
“We are taking these steps now in an effort to stay ahead of this curve,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Being proactive will give our county the best chance of...protecting people who are not vaccinated and the most vulnerable, including immunocompromised people, people over 65, and children under 12.”
People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even if vaccinated, should stay home and get a COVID-19 test. People who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should also get a test.
Public Health offers community-based testing sites in Beaver Dam, Belleville, Beloit, Brodhead, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lodi, Madison, Mayville, Monona, Monroe, Oregon, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph, Rio, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Watertown and Waunakee. Public Health staff also offer testing at the department’s office, on 2230 S. Park Street in Madison, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, or by appointment.
Dane County is also offering vaccines, through mobile vaccine clinics and appointments at the South Madison and East Washington Ave. offices.
More information: publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.