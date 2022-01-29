Letter to the editor: Walmart lawsuit

Every Monona and Monona School District resident should be outraged that Walmart has sued the City of Monona seeking a $9.6 million dollar reduction in the property tax assessment on its store in the city. If you own your home, your property taxes will increase if the lawsuit is successful, and if you rent your apartment or home, you can be sure your landlord will increase your rent.
Walmart once again has demonstrated its utter lack of concern for the communities in which it has stores. This is the largest retailer in the country, with reported 2021 sales of more than $543 billion. Billion, with a B. If you think shopping there saves you money, think again: what you might save there you will lose in increased housing costs when property taxes are increased.
When Walmart sued to reduce its assessment in 2017 the city had to refund this mega-profitable corporation $237,103, chump change to the company. The article in the Herald Independent quotes the city administrator as saying this raised property taxes $60 on the average Monona property owner.
If my math is correct, a $9.6 million reduction in Walmart’s assessment could result in a loss of revenue to the city, the school district, and MATC of more than $1.9 million. That is almost eight times the amount the city had to refund previously; this could conceivably raise taxes by as much as $480 on the average Monona property, all other things being equal.
There is no reason to think the value of this store has decreased since 2017. The assessed value of every other property in the city has increased. Why does Walmart want to stick it to the taxpayers?
Or we can see a reduction in services. Fewer teachers? Fewer firefighters? Less frequent snow plowing? Shorter library hours? Reduced senior services? None are acceptable.
In 2016, there were almost 1100 police calls to Walmart 2016, or almost three/day. Why should Monona taxpayers have to pay to prevent shoplifting at the store when the company treats its host city so poorly?
I urge Monona shoppers to reconsider shopping at Walmart. The company owes this community and its residents more than a slap in the pocketbook. A small grant now and them to a local organization does not balance the books or make Walmart a good neighbor.