 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS TENNIS

McFarland boys tennis defeats Edgerton, Whitewater and Madison East; drops to Tomah and Oregon

The McFarland boys tennis team earned a 7-0 sweep of Sauk Prairie on Monday, April 25.

At No. 1 singles, David Templeton won (6-2, 6-1) against Ayden Wildman. Cash Kujak defeated Daniel Johnson (6-1, 4-6, 10-4) at No. 2 singles.

Stellan Kilpatrick won (4-6, 6-4, 10-4) against Charlie Endres. Cristiano Medina swept Ivo Graber (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated Clayton Dahlby and Carson Brinkmeier. At No. 2 doubles, Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix won (6-1, 6-2) against Boden Brodeur and Ben Levers. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated Brody Wolfe and Caden Campbell (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.

Tomah 6, McFarland 1

Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson claimed the lone victory for the McFarland boys tennis team against Tomah on Saturday, April 23, winning No. 1 doubles (6-1, 1-6, 11-9).

Cash Kujak
Buy Now

Cash Kujak hits a return shot against Edgerton on Thursday, April 21. Kujak won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

For Tomah, Joe Venner won No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1) against David Templeton. Jonah Nick won No. 2 singles (7-5, 6-1) against Cash Kujak.

Anthony Lord won (6-4, 6-1) against Stellan Kilpatrick at No. 3 singles. Greg Klouda won (6-0, 6-3) over Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles.

Karson Hoag and Eric Erdman defeated Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix (6-2, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles. Ethan Libbey and Logan Boulton won No. 3 doubles (6-1, 6-0) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens.

Ryan Hudgens
Buy Now

Ryan Hudgens competes an No. 3 doubles. Hudgens and his partner Noah Blakeslee won No. 3 doubles against Edgerton 6-1, 7-6.

McFarland 4, Madison East 3

The Spartans were victorious in a 4-3 win against Madison East at the Madison East Quad on Saturday, April 23.

For McFarland, Stellan Kilpatrick won No. 3 singles (7-5, 6-4) against Wesley Carne. Cristiano Medina defeated Brandon Anderson (6-2, 6-1) at No. 4 singles.

Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson claimed No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-1) against Orson Brelsford and Mantas Kudzin. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens won No. 3 doubles (7-5, 0-6, 10-6) against Liam Larsen and Matias Berggren.

For Madison East, Aidan Simkin won No. 1 singles (7-5, 6-1) against David Templeton. No. 2 singles was taken (6-3, 0-6, 10-6) by Bela Braddock against Cash Kujak. Will Eby and Solen Desano won in doubles (6-4, 2-6, 10-3) against Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix.

Oregon 5, McFarland 2

The Spartans were defeated 5-2 by Oregon on Saturday, April 23 at the Madison East Quad.

Cash Kujak won No. 2 singles (6-3, 3-6, 10-7) against Nicholas Schaefer. Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix claimed No. 2 doubles (7-5, 7-6) against Josh Dieter and Ethan Johnson.

Oregon earned five victories.Kyle Barnish defeated (6-0, 6-3) David Templeton at No. 1 singles. Christian Wirtz beat Stellan Kilpatrick (6-4, 6-3) at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Joey Zuehlke won (6-1, 6-1) against Cristiano Medina.

At doubles, Charlie Barnish and Gordon Zheng won No. 1 singles (6-4, 7-5) against Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson. Trelan Hake and Tyler Fisher won (6-1, 6-2) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens at No. 3 doubles.

McFarland 5, Edgerton 2

The McFarland boys tennis team defeated the Edgerton Crimson Tide 5-2 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Thursday, April 21.

The Spartans swept doubles as Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-1, 6-4) Shane Crandall and Owen Belz at the No. 1 slot. Sean Fernan and Shane Crandall won (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 over Jonah Martin and Nick Kleiboer. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated (6-1, 7-6) Mason Whitmore and Ryan Hudgens at the No. 3 slot.

McFarland won two singles matches, with David Templeton defeating (6-2, 6-3) Emmett Sund at No. 1, and Cash Kujak beating (6-0, 6-3) Isaac Zielke at the No. 2 slot.

Edgerton won two matches at singles with Peter Hazeltine winning the No. 3 slot (6-3, 6-1) against Stellan Kilpatrick of McFarland. Adam Nelson won (6-2, 6-2) at No. 4 against Cristiano Medina of McFarland.

McFarland 4, Whitewater 3

The Spartans defeated the Whitewater Whippets 4-3 in a Rock Valley Conference dual meet on Tuesday, April 19.

The Spartans swept doubles as Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-0, 6-2) Sebastian Cuellar and Nick Wilson at No. 1 doubles. Sean Fernan and Kellan Peil won (6-3, 6-2) over Johan Parez and Hector Rodriguez at No. 2 doubles.

Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgensbested (4-6, 7-6, 10-7) Emerson Ellenwood and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes at No. 3 doubles. McFarland won one singles slot as Cash Kujak won (6-3, 7-6) over Elijah Grall at No. 2 singles.

Whitewater won three matches at singles. At No. 1, John Chan won (6-4, 6-2) over David Templeton. Arno Crowley of Whitewater defeated (6-1, 6-0) Stellan Kilpatrick at No. 3 singles. Keith Camron prevailed (6-2, 7-5) against Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK