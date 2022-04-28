McFarland boys tennis defeats Edgerton, Whitewater and Madison East; drops to Tomah and Oregon

The McFarland boys tennis team earned a 7-0 sweep of Sauk Prairie on Monday, April 25.
At No. 1 singles, David Templeton won (6-2, 6-1) against Ayden Wildman. Cash Kujak defeated Daniel Johnson (6-1, 4-6, 10-4) at No. 2 singles.
Stellan Kilpatrick won (4-6, 6-4, 10-4) against Charlie Endres. Cristiano Medina swept Ivo Graber (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated Clayton Dahlby and Carson Brinkmeier. At No. 2 doubles, Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix won (6-1, 6-2) against Boden Brodeur and Ben Levers. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated Brody Wolfe and Caden Campbell (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
Tomah 6, McFarland 1
Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson claimed the lone victory for the McFarland boys tennis team against Tomah on Saturday, April 23, winning No. 1 doubles (6-1, 1-6, 11-9).
For Tomah, Joe Venner won No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1) against David Templeton. Jonah Nick won No. 2 singles (7-5, 6-1) against Cash Kujak.
Anthony Lord won (6-4, 6-1) against Stellan Kilpatrick at No. 3 singles. Greg Klouda won (6-0, 6-3) over Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles.
Karson Hoag and Eric Erdman defeated Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix (6-2, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles. Ethan Libbey and Logan Boulton won No. 3 doubles (6-1, 6-0) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens.
McFarland 4, Madison East 3
The Spartans were victorious in a 4-3 win against Madison East at the Madison East Quad on Saturday, April 23.
For McFarland, Stellan Kilpatrick won No. 3 singles (7-5, 6-4) against Wesley Carne. Cristiano Medina defeated Brandon Anderson (6-2, 6-1) at No. 4 singles.
Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson claimed No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-1) against Orson Brelsford and Mantas Kudzin. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens won No. 3 doubles (7-5, 0-6, 10-6) against Liam Larsen and Matias Berggren.
For Madison East, Aidan Simkin won No. 1 singles (7-5, 6-1) against David Templeton. No. 2 singles was taken (6-3, 0-6, 10-6) by Bela Braddock against Cash Kujak. Will Eby and Solen Desano won in doubles (6-4, 2-6, 10-3) against Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix.
Oregon 5, McFarland 2
The Spartans were defeated 5-2 by Oregon on Saturday, April 23 at the Madison East Quad.
Cash Kujak won No. 2 singles (6-3, 3-6, 10-7) against Nicholas Schaefer. Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix claimed No. 2 doubles (7-5, 7-6) against Josh Dieter and Ethan Johnson.
Oregon earned five victories.Kyle Barnish defeated (6-0, 6-3) David Templeton at No. 1 singles. Christian Wirtz beat Stellan Kilpatrick (6-4, 6-3) at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Joey Zuehlke won (6-1, 6-1) against Cristiano Medina.
At doubles, Charlie Barnish and Gordon Zheng won No. 1 singles (6-4, 7-5) against Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson. Trelan Hake and Tyler Fisher won (6-1, 6-2) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens at No. 3 doubles.
McFarland 5, Edgerton 2
The McFarland boys tennis team defeated the Edgerton Crimson Tide 5-2 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Thursday, April 21.
The Spartans swept doubles as Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-1, 6-4) Shane Crandall and Owen Belz at the No. 1 slot. Sean Fernan and Shane Crandall won (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 over Jonah Martin and Nick Kleiboer. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated (6-1, 7-6) Mason Whitmore and Ryan Hudgens at the No. 3 slot.
McFarland won two singles matches, with David Templeton defeating (6-2, 6-3) Emmett Sund at No. 1, and Cash Kujak beating (6-0, 6-3) Isaac Zielke at the No. 2 slot.
Edgerton won two matches at singles with Peter Hazeltine winning the No. 3 slot (6-3, 6-1) against Stellan Kilpatrick of McFarland. Adam Nelson won (6-2, 6-2) at No. 4 against Cristiano Medina of McFarland.
McFarland 4, Whitewater 3
The Spartans defeated the Whitewater Whippets 4-3 in a Rock Valley Conference dual meet on Tuesday, April 19.
The Spartans swept doubles as Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-0, 6-2) Sebastian Cuellar and Nick Wilson at No. 1 doubles. Sean Fernan and Kellan Peil won (6-3, 6-2) over Johan Parez and Hector Rodriguez at No. 2 doubles.
Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgensbested (4-6, 7-6, 10-7) Emerson Ellenwood and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes at No. 3 doubles. McFarland won one singles slot as Cash Kujak won (6-3, 7-6) over Elijah Grall at No. 2 singles.
Whitewater won three matches at singles. At No. 1, John Chan won (6-4, 6-2) over David Templeton. Arno Crowley of Whitewater defeated (6-1, 6-0) Stellan Kilpatrick at No. 3 singles. Keith Camron prevailed (6-2, 7-5) against Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles.