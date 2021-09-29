McFarland Lutheran holds Walk4Water benefit

McFarland Lutheran Church fundraised to fund a water well in Uganda this weekend, through its annual Walk4Water benefit walk held on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The church has raised more than $15,000, to fund building a water well in rural village Aboliya Uganda.
More than 70 walkers participated in the three-mile walk at McDaniel Park, with a dozen virtual participants as well. The three-mile distance represents the average distance people in rural villages in Uganda must travel to obtain water, a release from the church said.
The church will continue its fundraising efforts through October, hoping to collect $21,000, enough to build a second well.