McFarland football drops season opener against Lodi

Three first-quarter touchdowns were all the Lodi Blue Devils needed to hold down the McFarland Spartans 40-0 on Friday, Aug. 20.
“I told the boys at halftime, we just had to limit our mistakes. We were beating ourselves more than Lodi was beating us,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “We just made some mental errors that you expect in the first game, but there were a few more than what we had hoped for.”
Lodi junior quarterback Keegan Fleischman snuck in a one-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils the early lead. Two touchdown runs by Lodi senior running back Lucas Heyroth from 17 and 18 yards gave Lodi a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the third quarter, senior defensive back Cody Doyle of Lodi took an interception 40 yards back the other way for a touchdown. A 19-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Kylar Clemens in the fourth quarter put the game on ice for Lodi, giving them the 40-0 victory.
McFarland junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy went 9 of 24 for 67 yards and four interceptions.
“Lodi is a very aggressive defense and they forced our hand on a few things and got us into throwing situations,” said Ackley. “I felt he stayed positive, and I know one thing with Cooper is he will get better.”
For the Spartans, junior wide receiver Dadon Gillen hauled in seven passes for 47 yards. Junior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre had two catches for 19 yards and senior wide receiver Evan Rettowksi caught a pass for eight yards in the loss.
McFarland (0-1) returns home to face Onalaska (0-1) on Friday, Aug. 27.