A couple of days ago, I got up, made coffee, and sat down at the table with a big cup of – hot water.
I forgot to put coffee in the coffee maker.
In my defense, I will point out that it was 5 a.m. and the only reason I was awake was because our remaining dog thinks 5 a.m. is a good time for breakfast.
But seriously: How stupid can a person get? Coffee has TWO ingredients – coffee and water – and I forgot the coffee.
Not to mention the fact that I have made coffee every single morning for about 50 years, and you would think I could manage it!
I seem to have forgotten how to cook. At Thanksgiving, I tried to make cranberry sauce – which has THREE ingredients: cranberries, sugar and water – and I set fire to it!
I put the ingredients in a pan on the stove, turned my back on it to wash some dishes, and the next thing I knew, smoke was coming out of the pan.
I also made gravy that was so vile, I wouldn’t even put it on the remaining dog’s kibble. Down the disposal it went.
I ruined $30 worth of pork chops. I baked bread you could build houses out of.
I made a pot of chili so nasty, even Mr. Squeeze-A-Nickel-Til-the-Buffalo-Poops didn’t complain when I shoved it down the garbage disposal, and he’s been known to eyeball a dried-up hunk of moldy cheese and say “Don’t throw that away! I’ll eat it!”
What’s really disappointing about it is: I quit drinking.
And I always thought if I’d quit drinking, I’d get smarter.
It hasn’t worked out that way.
Instead, I’m left to ponder the wisdom of Frank Sinatra, who once said: “I feel sorry for people who don’t drink.
“When they wake up in the morning, that’s as good as they’re going to feel all day.”
Or maybe Cliff Clavin from the old TV show “Cheers” was right when he explained:
“Well, you see, Norm, it’s like this. A herd of buffalo can only move as fast as the slowest buffalo. And when the herd is hunted, it’s the slowest and weakest ones at the back that are killed first.
“This natural selection is good for the herd as a whole, because the general speed and health of the whole group keeps improving by the regular killing of the weakest members.
“In much the same way, the human brain can only operate as fast as the slowest brain cells.
“Now, as we know, excessive intake of alcohol kills brain cells. But naturally, it attacks the slowest and weakest brain cells first.
“In this way, regular consumption of beer eliminates the weaker brain cells, making the brain a faster and more efficient machine.
“And that, Norm, is why you always feel smarter after a few beers.”
My report a couple of weeks ago that we will be bereft of white pizza after Angelo’s on Monona Drive goes out of business this weekend was not accurate.
There’s another Angelo’s, in McFarland, which is still open — and they have white pizza, too.
Rick Hubanks and his wife Susan met when they both worked at the Monona Drive Angelo’s, then owned by Pat Augustine.
Augustine opened the McFarland Angelo’s, and then sold it to Rick and Susan eight years ago.
They’ve kept most of the Angelo’s menu, and hired a chef from the old Jolly Bob’s on Williamson Street who brought some Caribbean recipes with him.
“We have won “Best of McFarland” several times and are the only five-star restaurant on TripAdvisor with more than 200 reviews in Dane County,” Hubanks said.
They are in the process of a total remodel, putting in a major addition to the dining room and a new outdoor patio.
Angelo’s in McFarland is on Farwell Street, right next door to Culver’s. They are open Monday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
“We hope you can make all your readers happy and let them know they can still get white pizza and all their favorite Angelo’s pasta specials in McFarland,” Hubanks said.
Got something Sunny Schubert should know? Call he at 222-1604 or e-mail sunschu16@gmail.com.
