A three-year starter with graduation approaching this year, McFarland High School boys’ basketball senior Jackson Werwinski has ended his hardball career with a selection to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team.
Werwinski averaged 17.4 points per game in the shortened 2021 season to lead the Spartans to an 8-5 record. He scored double figures in all 13 games and notched 20 points or more in four contests.
According to wissports.net, the 6-foot-1 senior ended his career with 626 points.
Last season, Werwinski was named to the all-conference second team.
Two of Werwinski’s senior teammates were named honorable mention. Pete Pavelec produced 12.2 points per games, including double figures in eight games. He scored 20 or more points four times, including two of McFarland’s playoff victories against Platteville and Lodi.
Pavelec had 538 points in his career.
Blake Kes also earned honorable mention after pouring in 7.5 points per game in 2021.
He contributed 27 points to the Spartans’ 76-70 win over Brodhead on Jan. 14.
Both Pavelec and Kes were named to the honorable mention squad after the 2019-20 season.
