McFarland track and field wins 11 events at Brodhead

The McFarland boys and girls track team won a total of 11 events at the Brodhead Tri on Tuesday, April 12 with each team finishing in second place.
Boys
Senior Aidan Pyper won the 200-meter dash at 24.1 seconds, while sophomore Cade Korth (24.2) finished second. The 4x200 relay team of Pyper, Korth, junior Paul Morris and Luke Rux took first at 1:39.8.
Freshman Spencer Alf took first in the 400-meter run at 56.3 seconds. Alf also won the 800-meter at two minutes and 11.1 seconds.
Senior Matthew Miller won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.8 seconds and junior Travis Zadra (18.0) took third. The 4x400 relay team of Alf, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, junior Mason Brown and sophomore Andrew Kelley finished first at 3:50.3.
In the long jump, junior Tradyn Randolph finished second at 17 feet. Freshman Isaac Ewing took third in the 3200-meter at 11:04.2 and sophomore Brock Spiegel (11:32.3) finished fourth. In the pole vault, freshman Drew Maly took second at eight feet and six inches.
Senior Guenther Switzer scored third in the shot put with a mark of 41 feet and two inches, and sophomore Aaron Thompson placed fourth at 38 feet and one inch. Thompson threw to third place in the discus with a mark of 100 feet and eight inches.
Girls
Senior Chloe Goecks won the triple jump with a mark of 31 feet and five inches, while senior Catherine Briddell finished third at 29 feet and three inches. Freshman Julia Ackley claimed first place in the pole vault at 10 feet.
The 4x100 relay team of Ackley, freshman Rachel Kuehl, sophomore Chloerissa Johnson and freshman Lauren Boehnen took first at 52.8 seconds. The 4x800 relay team of senior Lilly Innes, junior Maggie Paulios, sophomore Annika Cheadle and senior Katie Rossman defeated Brodhead with a time of 12:24.6.
Junior Sofia Alf won the 800-meter at 2:54.7.
Ackley (17.2) and Briddel (17.4) placed second and third respectively in the 100-meter hurdles. Sophomore Emily Sprang (1:14.3) and Rossman (1:16.3) finished third and fourth respectively in the 400-meter.
Senior Brielle Bruce (14.1) finished second, freshman Bradey Schneider (14.2) ran third and junior Ella Lodewyk (14.3) took fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Kuehl took third in the long jump at 13 feet and 1.5 inches. Kuehl and freshman Riley Bickelhaupt tied for second in the high jump at four feet and six inches.
Junior Emily Schoeller scored third in the discus at 88 feet and nine inches. Schoeller threw to a fourth-place finish in the shot put at 29 feet and seven inches.
Innes (57.1) and Briddell (57.3) took second and third respectively in the 300-meter hurdles. Johnson (29.4) placed second in the 200 meter.
Team scores — boys: Clinton 70, McFarland 60, Brodhead/Juda 45.
Team scores — girls: Brodhead/Juda 88, McFarland 65, Clinton 31.