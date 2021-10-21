In June, the McFarland Board of Education started its first conversation about strategic thinking and planning for the future. One aspect in developing a strategic plan is to examine the District’s mission statement. So I went to the District’s website and found the following mission statement:
The School District of McFarland will graduate learners who achieve the knowledge and skills necessary to make a positive contribution to a changing world. This mission will be accomplished by:
- Setting high expectations for students, staff and community;
- Expecting and supporting consistent, high student achievement;
- Ensuring accountability through documenting and analyzing all that we do;
- Providing an environment of challenges, support and respect; and
- Sharing a commitment to our mission among students, staff and community.
Though I am a fan of mission and vision statements that are much shorter and easier to remember, as I read the statement and thought about the mission of the McFarland School District, it let me know that the overwhelming purpose of the District is to educate and nurture students so they are prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future. It is both the short-term and long-term goal of each Board member, administrator, teacher and staff member to find ways to help students succeed.
I believe that each child has tremendous talents. It is our goal, mission and purpose to discover these talents and help students learn how to use them as they go forth in life. I also strongly believe that it is our duty to help students learn how to capitalize on their individual strengths and minimize their weaknesses. We are not all good at everything, but each of us is very good at something and as educators, we need to learn how to help students determine how to use their strengths to create successful paths for the future.
I also believe that it is the desire of the Board of Education and staff to communicate the District’s mission and vision through their actions, words and deeds. As individuals we may not always use the exact words of our mission statement when describing the District’s mission and purpose, but I believe from the individuals that I have met during my time in McFarland that they value, both as an organization and as individuals, the importance of helping students find emotional and academic success.
Speaking up for children and treating them as our greatest resource helps demonstrate the hope we have for the future of our school district, our community and our nation. It is our job to let people know that as we create greater opportunities for our students, we create a better future for not only them, but for us. I believe that the District’s mission and purpose has resonated throughout the community because of the tremendous support shown by individuals and organizations for the McFarland School District. I could see this support in the passage of your latest referendum for expanding your educational facilities so that staff and students can have safe, up-to-date places to teach and learn. In walking your hallways, I can see that individuals and organizations have always generously provided the necessary funds to provide future opportunities for the students and staff of McFarland.
School districts often feel that their mission statements need to be updated to reflect the ever changing world in which we live and through the upcoming strategic planning process, I hope to lead the Board, staff and community to create a mission statement that is easy to understand and say. However, from what I have seen I believe that the Board and staff already practice the mission of people helping people because they understand that this makes the future better for everyone.
As I alluded to in the opening statements of this blog, I do not know how many of our staff can verbalize the current mission statement, but I believe from what I have been able to see and witness that the current mission statement of helping individuals succeed is written in their hearts. These individuals truly care about McFarland students and only want what is in their best interests. I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to start working with such caring, dedicated people and I am also confident that you feel just as fortunate to be part of such a supportive school district.