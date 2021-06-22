Local consultants could conduct equity audit in McFarland

McFarland Village Board members will soon take a vote to determine if two local equity consultants will audit the village on issues of equity,…
Pending final approval from the McFarland village board, two local activists in racial justice will audit the village for diversity and equity this year.
Members of the village’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee voted June 16 to select Dr. Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown Jr. as the committee’s official recommendation for who the village should hire as consultants on issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion.
DEI committee members approved a contract that would grant Briggs and Brown Jr. the authority to conduct an equity audit on the village, among other equity consulting services.
The contract says an equity audit is an operation to, “identify institutional practices that produce discriminatory trends in data that affect communities, students, schools systems and organizations.”
As part of the audit, Briggs and Brown Jr. would conduct focus groups with community members, distribute equity surveys, hold listening sessions and review municipality and school district policies, codes of conduct and website materials.
Findings from those efforts would be used to look for anything that might aid the village in determining how to foster a more fair and equitable environment for all residents, visitors, and village staff.
If approved, the village is set to pay upwards of $43,000 for the consulting services.
Briggs said the duo determined that cost by comparing prices with other national equity consulting services.
“Percy and I regularly compare our prices and our cost to some of the national people… and we do like to make sure that we’re reasonable and stay under any other costs out there,” Briggs said.
He said the pair, who both hail from the Madison area, is looking forward to working with a community that’s close to home.
“We care about the communities that we’re from and McFarland is relatively close to… where Percy and I both grew up,” said Briggs. “We really want to make sure that the Dane County area is receiving good quality support and resources.”
Briggs, who grew up on the south side of Madison, currently serves as superintendent of schools with the Baraboo School District.
Brown Jr. is the director of equity and student achievement for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District, and an adjunct instructor for Edgewood College in the school of education.
While the cost for the duo’s consulting services is nearly double the $25,000 that was allocated for DEI in the village’s 2021 budget, DEI Committee Member Hillary Brandt described the expense as a “no-brainer.”
“I believe that where we invest our money as a village really shows where our values are,” said Brandt. “This is a no-brainer, especially considering it’s [both] a village and a community issue, and if we can’t find the funds... then I see that to be a big problem.”
DEI Committee Chair Patrick Miles agreed, saying the equity audit will be “foundational” for McFarland.
“This committee has been meeting for several months and talking over a lot of issues, and I find this need for consulting, and the outcomes of this, as foundational for the village,” he said. “For us as a village and staff to explore where we may need to make changes to be more inclusive and equitable, really there’s some learning that needs to be done and some self evaluation... so that’s why I think this effort is so foundational and necessary.”
The contract will now go to village board members for final approval before Briggs and Brown Jr. can begin their audit.