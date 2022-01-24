Thoughts on superintendent search

In October, I wrote a blog about the superintendent search process. Today, I would like to give you an update on what is happening regarding this important topic. On Saturday, January 8, 2022, the Board of Education reviewed the twenty-four (24) applicants that we had for the superintendent’s position. After reviewing the applicants, the Board selected nine (9) individuals to be invited to participate in the first round of interviews. Many of these applicants had administrative experience and several had experience as a superintendent in other school districts.
The first round of interviews were held on Friday, January 21. Each candidate will be interviewed by three committees:
A committee made up of the district’s administrative staff;
A committee made up of staff members from each of the four buildings and four high school students; and
A committee made up of parents and community members from the district.
Each of the committees will be meeting with the candidates for approximately forty-five (45) minutes and will be asking each candidate ten (10) questions. Members of the committees were able to submit interview questions that they wanted to ask the candidates and then each committee voted on the various sample questions to arrive at the final ten (10) questions.
At the end of the interviews, each committee will select the candidates that they feel should be sent to the Board for a final interview. The committees can choose to send all nine (9) candidates on for a final interview or select none of the candidates. At the end of the interviews, I will collect the lists from each of the three committees. If a candidate’s name is on at least two of the interview committees’ list then that candidate will be sent on to a final interview with the Board of Education.
On Monday, January 24, the Board of Education will be voting on when to schedule the next round of interviews. I am recommending that they have the next round of interviews on Saturday, January 29. Though we do not know how many of the initial candidates will be interviewed by the Board of Education, the Board will be able to schedule enough time with each of the candidates to ask all of the questions that they feel are appropriate in order to make this important decision.
Depending upon the outcome of the Board interviews, several scenarios are possible:
- The Board could decide on one candidate. If this is the case, the Board would do an exhaustive background and reference check to make certain that they have made the correct choice for the district.
- The Board could decide to have the top candidates participate in a public forum open to members of the school and the community. This would give the Board a chance to view their top candidates interacting with members of the school district in a public setting.
- The Board could decide to hold a second interview with the top candidates prior to making their final selection.
After a final selection has been made and the background and reference checks have been completed, the Board will work with the chosen candidate to draft a final contract. It would be the goal to have all of these steps completed, so that the Board could act to officially hire the candidate at their February 7 or 21 Board meeting.
After the final candidate has been selected and the contract has been approved, the Board of Education would make a public announcement on the new superintendent to the staff and community. It is also possible that the Board could host an event later in the spring where staff and community members could come in and meet the new superintendent prior to their official start day on July 1, 2022.
In closing, I want to thank all of the staff, parents and community members that volunteered to help with the initial round of interviews. This is one of the most important decisions that the Board of Education will make this year and they appreciate all the input and feedback they have received from individuals throughout the process.