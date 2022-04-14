April 14 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
For details on Cottage Grove Earth Day events, see page A7
Tuesday, April 19: Cookie decorating
Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation are sponsoring a cookie decorating class with Pretty killer Cookies on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway.
Wednesday, April 20: Bookmobile
The Bookmobile, a mobile Dane County Library Service vehicle, visits Cottage Grove every Wednesday until June 4. From 2-4 p.m., the Bookmobile will be at Dublin Park, 300 Dublin Circle, and from 5-7:30 p.m., it will visit the Piggly Wiggly, 421 W. Cottage Grove Road.
Monona
For details on Monona’s Earth Day events, see page A7
Saturday, April 16: Super Secret Egg Hunt
Monona Parks & Recreation will hold an egg hunt at a super secret location on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and locations will be emailed out 24 hours before the event. Each location will have no more than 100 people.
Saturday, April 23: Parks Pride Day
The Monona parks and recreation department is holding “Parks Pride Day” on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at various parks in Monona. Community members can come help clean up parks, and participate in a memorial tree planting at Winnequah Park.
Sunday, April 24: NerfMania
Monona parks and recreation is holding an activity day on Sunday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Winnequah Skate Park, 1012 Nichols Road. Children can bring their own nerf blasters, and play laser tag in the park.
April 28-30: Dean House Porch Sale
The annual Dean House porch sale will be April 28, 29 and 30 at 4718 Monona Dr. and East Dean Ave.The sale runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday.
McFarland
Saturday, April 16: Artist demo
There will be a free artist demo by Sandy Wysock on wet felting at the Farwell Gallery, 4721 Farwell Street Suite B on April 16 at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 23: Community Service Day
In honor of Earth Day, the annual McFarland Community Service Day will be April 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families can sign up on the village’s website to help clean up area parks, shorelines, roadways, help in community gardens and take care of other outdoor spaces. Stop at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street, to pick up supplies and breakfast before heading out. People can also donate electronics to be recycled, or building materials, at the municipal center.
Saturday, April 23: Food Drive
The McFarland Lions Club is holding a spring food drive to benefit the McFarland Food Pantry on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the food pantry, 5404 Anthony Street. Products especially needed right now are chicken broth, beef gravy, canned fruit, hamburger or tuna helper, dish soap, shampoo and conditioner.
Saturday, April 23: Youth bookstore
The McFarland Optimist Club is holding a free youth book store and book drive on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5114 Farwell Street. Families can collect free books at the book store, or donate books.
Saturday, April 23: Bike Rodeo
The McFarland Optimist Club and McFarland police department are hosting the annual Bike Rodeo on April 23 from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Families can bring youth bikes to the library for tune-ups, collect free helmets, and enter to win a new bike.
Sunday, April 24: Watercolor tulip painting
Farwell Gallery, 4721 Farwell Street Suite B, is holding a watercolor painting workshop on April 24 at 1 p.m.
Madison
Thursday, April 14: Master recycler program
Sustain Dane, a Dane County sustainability advocacy group, is holding a workshop on Thursday, April 7 at 12 p.m. and Thursday, April 14 at 12 p.m., teaching people to become a master recycler. Topics include what makes recycling work, barriers, waste streams, items to recycle, and more.
To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.