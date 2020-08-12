Residents of rural Dane County are not immune to the recent crime trends of car thefts and burglaries. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all residents, not matter where they live, to secure vehicles, garages and homes.

Between Monday night, Aug. 10, and Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, there were two burglaries resulting in stolen vehicles in the Town of Dunn. During that same time period, several Cambridge area residents reported property taken from unlocked vehicles.

The thieves are typically scouring neighborhoods in search of unlocked vehicles. They then use the garage door openers in those vehicles to access the garage and house, where they can steal whatever valuables are easily accessible, including car keys and fobs.

