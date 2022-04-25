Thoughts on gratitude for board service

Why does a person desire to run for a spot on the School Board? Is it to give up two or more free nights each week? Maybe it is to be involved in complex and sensitive matters, where there does not seem to be one right answer. I don’t think anyone would say it is for the money. After working with many school board members during my career, I have found out that though there are many reasons individuals decide to run for the school board, all of the reasons center around the main theme of helping create a school district that is a great place to learn for all students, a great place to work for all staff and to create an institution that fosters the values and dreams of the community.
On Monday, April 18, two of our current Board members: Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow completed their final meeting as members of the McFarland School Board. I would like to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” to both of them for the service they have provided to the school district and their tireless work to make this a great place to live and learn. During this past year, I have had the opportunity to work closely with both of these individuals and they will be missed as Board members.
As a Board member, Arlyn had a great historical perspective of the operation of the school district. He has served as the president of the School Board and a member for the past twenty-seven (27) years. In my dealings and conversations with Arlyn, I saw him a “salt of the earth” individual. He wanted to know that we were giving students the classes, skills and opportunities for them to succeed after graduation. He was a strong supporter of the career and technical education classes because he felt they provided an alternative pathway to success for those not attending a four-year college or university. He was a strong supporter of staff and wanted to make sure that we were treating all staff in a fair and respectful manner and that they were being compensated at a competitive rate. He also always was a strong advocate of tradition. He almost always reminded myself and the other members of the Board that the Board had a special relationship with the staff and each other that could not be found in other school districts. It was a sense of caring, a sense of family and a commitment to look out for one another. He dedicated a large portion of his life to service for the school district because he believed it was one of the most important things that he could do for the community.
Dr. Christine Pribbenow has provided service to the McFarland School District for the past three years. In working with Christine this past year, she has shown a dedication to equity – wanting to make our schools a physically and emotionally safe space for all staff and students. She has a heart for finding ways to provide the necessary support that each individual needs to be successful and giving a voice to those who may not have had a voice in the past. Dr. Pribbenow was instrumental in helping our school district receive a $1,000,000 Community Impact Grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program to improve the social-emotional wellbeing and academic outcomes for African-American students. She also was a leader on the Board for helping create and pass Board resolutions to ensure that our school buildings and district were accepting of all children. During this past year, Dr. Pribbenow was also a voice for safety and precaution as we were still working our way through the pandemic. She provided her heartfelt compassion for those individuals who were most vulnerable and wanted us to always keep them in mind when establishing our COVID-19 protocols. I will miss her insightful remarks and comments.
At Monday’s Board meeting, two new Board members took the Oath of Office to be members of the School Board: Tom Mooney and Meghan Fessler. Though I will not be able to work with them long, I have been able to meet and talk with both of them and know that they will continue a long tradition of board leadership for the District. They want the best for our students, staff and community and will bring their own unique skills, talents and perspectives to help make our district grow better each year.
If you get an opportunity in the near future to thank a past or present school board member for their service, please do so. They give up more than most people will ever know to help provide vision, direction and leadership to our school district.