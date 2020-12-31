During the season of giving, Landmark Services Cooperative helped local families in need by supporting Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, southwestern Wisconsin’s largest hunger-relief charity. Thanks to the generosity of employees, members, and partners, Landmark provided Second Harvest with funding for over 100,000 meals.
2020 is the 25th anniversary of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. What started out as a fleeting idea to hold a simple food drive at a local grocery store by late NBC15 News Anchor Mike McKinney, has grown into one of the largest food and fund drives in the entire country each year, providing more than 51 million meals to date.
Over the course of the campaign, Landmark employees participated in various events that included an online auction, a mystery envelope game and virtual office bingo. Money raised from each of the events was donated to the campaign. An employee prize drawing, generously sponsored by NutraBlend, helped raise additional funds.
“The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is one of the largest food and fund drives in the Midwest thanks in part to our generous campaign sponsors like Landmark Services Cooperative,” said Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “When combined with the support we receive from other sponsors and the general public, the campaign provides 20% to 25% of the meals we provide all year. In a tough year for everyone, we are incredibly grateful that Landmark is once again living up to its commitment to making our community a better place to live. The food we will be able to provide as a result of their generosity will provide a little certainty during an uncertain time.”
Landmark is proud to be a diamond sponsor of Second Harvest as part of the cooperative’s philanthropic efforts to end hunger. This is Landmark’s eighth year of partnering with the food bank, which meets nearly one million annual requests for help with food security in the 16 counties it serves.
“Aiding in the effort to eliminate hunger in our communities is deeply important to us at Landmark,” said Chrissy Long, senior marketing and communications specialist at Landmark. “Second Harvest is doing crucial work, and Share Your Holidays is a wonderful event that we’re proud to support. We’re grateful for the caring and generous hearts of everyone at Landmark who rallied to raise funds for the food bank.”
