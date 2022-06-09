McFarland girls soccer rallies past Sugar River with hat trick from Grace Breuchel; advances to sectional final Avery Pennekamp and Sierra Binger score as well

With the game tied at 1-1 at the half, the McFarland girls soccer team rattled off five goals to advance to the Division 3 Sectional Final with a 6-1 win over Sugar River on Thursday, June 9.
“We came out on fire and we didn’t get any goals and all of a sudden our confidence started being a little shaky,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio.
Senior Greta Blau ripped a shot on net which was saved 15 seconds into the game. Blau would hit the side netting on a shot after some passing between sophomore Ava Dean and sophomore Stella Blau gave Greta Blau an opportunity for a shot.
Greta Blau nearly put the Spartans in front, hitting a line-drive that was saved off the foot of the Sugar River goalkeeper. Greta Blau then found senior Avery Pennekamp with an opportunity to score, but the shot was wide of the post, keeping the game scoreless.
With McFarland unable to convert goal-scoring opportunities, the Raiders took advantage. Sugar River, the fourth-seed, took a 1-0 lead after Hannah Boldebuck found herself in the open after senior Elise Gillen tripped. Boldebuck out-raced the rest of the defense and scored to put Sugar River in front.
Trying to tie the game, Greta Blau had a shot saved on a diving catch by the Sugar River goalkeeper. Senior Grace Breuchel and sophomore Elise Freeman also had shots saved as Sugar River clung to the 1-0 lead.
The Spartans broke through in the 37th minute when junior Sierra Binger took a corner kick. Binger lofted a cross which was misjudged by the Sugar River goalkeeper and landed in the back of the net.
“That goal from Binger got us going in the right direction and then we calmed down in the second half and just got composed,” said DiPrizio.
In the second half, Breuchel put McFarland in front with a goal off an assist from Dean. Senior Megan Gates chased down a loose ball, won it back in the corner, which would lead to the ball finding the foot of Breuchel, who gave McFarland a 3-1 lead.
“Megan played everywhere tonight. She played defense, she played midfield, out-wide and in the middle and she did everything for us,” said DiPrizio.
Breuchel then assisted Greta Blau who gave the Spartans a 4-1 lead. Pennekamp found the back of the net for a goal and Breuchel scored the sixth goal off, completing the hat trick.
McFarland, the one seed, will face Edgewood (16-2-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 with the winner advancing to the girls state soccer tournament. Earlier this season, McFarland (18-2-1) won 4-1 in its previous meeting against the Crusaders.
McFarland 6, Sugar River 1
S 1 0 — 1
M 1 5 — 6