Each year, the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area hosts the Harvest Moon Festival, an evening of autumnal fun and food that brings families and friends together to celebrate all that Capital Springs has to offer.
This year, the Friends group is taking this annual fall tradition in a new direction to keep everyone healthy and safe during COVID.
Harvest Moon Festival will be held online and feature entertaining nature-based virtual exhibits – videos, nature crafts and more — from Harvest Moon exhibitors such as UW-Madison Arboretum, Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, Uncle Butzie the Turkey Vulture, and the International Crane Foundation. Learn about fall family hike routes to best see fall color and bird migration at the park.
Signup is not necessary but preferred in case the Friends need to contact guests prior to the event. Harvest Moon Festival is free.
Visit the Friends website at FriendsofCapitalSprings.org the weekend of October 2-4 to tune in to all the exhibits. For more details, signup, and to donate to the Friends in support of the park and outreach programming, please visit FriendsofCapitalSprings.org.
The 2,500-acre Capital Springs Recreation Area – located south of Highways 12 & 18 – extends from the west shore of Lake Waubesa to Fish Hatchery Road. Properties include multiple Dane County parks, a Wisconsin State park, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Wildlife Observation Area and other municipal units.
Visitors of Capital Springs Recreation Area enjoy miles of multi-use trails, shelters and playgrounds, wildlife observation along nature trails and boardwalks, camping, fishing, a dog park, disc golf course, interpretive trails, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
