Dana Olson has been named the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
Student: McFarland High School Senior Dana Olson
Parents: Kelly and Mark Olson
Extracurricular activities:
- Co-leader of the MHS Language and Cultural Immersion Club
- National Honor Society
- Link Crew
- Student Council
- Driftwood
- Girl Scouts
Honors:
- Earned the Girl Scout Bronze and Silver Awards. For their silver award, Olson’s troop members built a Gaga Ball pit at Indian Mound Middle School that eventually got moved to WIS and a larger one was built for the middle school.
- Earned the “Girl Scout Top Cookie Seller Award” 9 out of the 12 years she has been in Girl Scouts. This means you sell 600 or more boxes in one season.
- MHS Academic Awards earned: Academic Certificate, Academic Letter, and Academic Medallion.
- Awarded an MHS music letter.
- Earned a “one star” rating and perfect score on her violin solo in 2019 at district solo/ensemble. The “one star” meant she got to perform the piece at state solo/ensemble that year.
Future plans after high school: Plans to attend a four-year university (still deciding which one) with a major in the field of education.
Nominated by: Leanna Hershey, orchestra instructor
Comments from nominator:
“Dana Olson is a deserving Senior for Optimist of the month. Dana works hard at everything she does. She has earned her silver award in girl scouts, works at the public library, is a National Honor Society member and does anything and everything orchestra. Dana has taught private violin lessons, worked with the summer orchestra program as a teacher/ mentor, attended honors orchestra at UW-Whitewater, served as the emcee for the String Fling. She is willing to give of her time and talent to help the younger students along with her own high school classmates. Due to circumstances Dana needed to make a difficult decision to switch orchestral instruments for her junior year. Rather than drop out of orchestra, Dana met this challenge head on and with determination. Dana is a great senior.”
