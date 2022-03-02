McFarland boys basketball advances in playoffs with win over Reedsburg

Clinging to a 3-point lead in the second half, the McFarland boys basketball team looked for a spark in their regional playoff game against Reedsburg.
After a timeout, the Spartans then went on an 18-4 run to put the game out of reach on Tuesday, March 1, advancing to the next round with a 67-51 victory.
“It was just one of those timeouts where you just wanted to stop a little momentum and especially in these playoff games, you want to try and stop as much as possible,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt.
Like the game against East Troy, McFarland got off to a fast start as junior forward Dadon Gillen put the Spartans on the board first, assisted by junior guard Kyle Kussow. Baskets by Kussow and junior forward Aidan Chislom, along with a 3-pointer from junior guard Deven Kulp gave the Spartans a 12-5 lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Reedsburg helped the Beavers get back into the game, forcing a McFarland timeout with six minutes left in the first half. Out of the timeout, McFarland stretched its lead to 20-18 with Kussow scoring on two offensive possessions.
“He throws his body around, gets offensive rebounds, gets tips defensively. He does a lot of the little things for us,” said Meinholdt.
Kulp then banked home a 3-pointer and scored on a drive to the hoop. Chislom swatted away a Reedsburg shot on defense, and Kulp scored a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first half, giving McFarland a 30-22 lead at the half.
After a lob pass from senior guard Zach Nichols to Gillen for a layup, McFarland went up 38-26 with 13 minutes remaining. Reedsburg went on an 11-2 run in four minutes of play, cutting the McFarland lead to 40-37 and forcing a Spartan timeout.
From there, it was all McFarland.
Chislom sank a pair of free throws, Gillen converted a 3-point play and junior guard Bubba Blair deflected a pass on defense, which Gillen then took in transition, scoring on a 3-point play while being fouled, putting McFarland up 50-39 with seven minutes left.
Blair’s “energy and just his awareness defensively is huge for us,” said Meinholdt. “He knows he’s not going to score a lot of points, but he knows if he can bring it defensively for us and get deflections, it leads to good things for us on the other end.”
Sophomore guard Andrew Kelley drilled a 3-pointer and Kulp converted a 3-point play after being fouled, capping off an 18-4 run in four minutes. Reedsburg (7-18) went on a 5-0 run before Chislom scored on back-to-back possessions, helping McFarland (16-9) pull away with the 67-51 victory.
McFarland advances to face the top-seeded DeForest Norskies (20-4), who are ranked fifth in the WisSports.net basketball coaches poll. The Norskies are led by Max Weisbrod, who is averaging over 20 points per game.
McFarland 67, Reedsburg 51
Reedsburg 22 29 — 51
McFarland 30 37 — 67
Reedsburg (fg ft-ft tp) — Meyer 1 1-2 3, Mikonowicz 0 0-2 0, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Roman 5 1-4 12, Tourdot 4 0-0 12, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Alonso 4 1-2 10, Horkan 2 0-0 4, Albers 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 3-10 51.
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Kelley 3 2-4 9, Gillen 8 5-8 21, Kussow 4 0-0 8, Kulp 6 4-5 19, Chislom 4 2-2 10. Totals 25 13-19 67.
Three pointers — Reedsburg 6 (Tourdot 4, Roman, Alonso), McFarland 4 (Kulp 3, Kelley).
Total fouls — Reedsburg 18, McFarland 13.