PBS host to share virtual cooking demonstration with McFarland Nov. 6

The popularity of home cooking continues to grow, as does peoples’ interest in fresh, local ingredients.
E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland is delighted to be hosting Inga Witscher, host of PBS’s Around the Farm Table, for a virtual cooking demonstration via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
Witscher will use seasonal, local Wisconsin ingredients to create a delicious dish viewers can recreate at home.
The E.D. Locke Public Library hosts a successful “Cooking Club” series, and Witscher is the latest guest they’re welcoming to this virtual platform.
Everyone is welcome to view previous episodes on the library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/mcfarlandlibrary. Witscher’s demonstration will be recorded and posted to theYouTube channel, as well, for those who can’t make it live.
Witscher’s virtual visit is made possible through the generous support of Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Madison Community Foundation. The library expressed they are grateful for their support.
To register for Witscher’s virtual demonstration, visit https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. Once you register, you’ll receive an email with the Zoom login information.