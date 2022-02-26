Feb. 24 College News

The following students were named to the Edgewood College fall Dean’s List:
Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove
Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove
Brita Moe of Cottage Grove
Janie Schiebel of McFarland
Jonathan Schutz of McFarland
Jessica Selleck of Madison
Rene Simon of Madison
Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove
Semester Honors
The following students earned semester honors at Edgewood College in fall 2021, earning a 3.5 grade point average:
Jacqueline Barrera Real of Madison
Anna Benitez of Madison
Benjamin Bullock of Madison
Gracie De Broux of Cottage Grove
Corday Feith of Monona
Madeline Handel of Madison
Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove
Emma Johnson of McFarland
Amy Lauersdorf of Cottage Grove
Zane McConkey of Madison
Kylie Miller of Cottage Grove
Brita Moe of Cottage Grove
Annika Mohlman of Cottage Grove
Eric Nelson of Madison
Janie Schiebel of McFarland
Jakob Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove
Jonathan Schutz of McFarland
Jessica Selleck of Madison
Rene Simon of Madison
Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove
Anabelle Vesperman of Monona
Elaina Wagner of Cottage Grove
UW-Whitewater
Many local students earned their degrees from UW-Whitewater after the fall semester, with commencement in December.
Chris Anderson of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Alexa Ashland of Monona graduated Cum Laude with a degree in special education-BSE. Nichole Buss of Cottage Grove graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in early childhood education-BSE. Nic Kimble of Monona graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in physical education-BSE. Randy Knueppel of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in liberal studies with minor-BA. Drew Larsen of McFarland graduated with a degree in liberal arts-AA. Joel MacDonald of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Kristin Norton of McFarland graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Chad O’Rourke of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Jossie Peterson of McFarland graduated with a degree in early childhood education-BSE. Shana Peterson of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Jevohn Sisney of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in psychology-BA. Jessica Smith of Madison graduated with a degree in theatre-BA. Ryan Stram of Madison graduated with a degree in computer science-BS