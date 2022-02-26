 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Feb. 24 College News

Edgewood College

Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Edgewood College fall Dean’s List:

Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove

Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove

Brita Moe of Cottage Grove

Janie Schiebel of McFarland

Jonathan Schutz of McFarland

Jessica Selleck of Madison

Rene Simon of Madison

Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove

Semester Honors

The following students earned semester honors at Edgewood College in fall 2021, earning a 3.5 grade point average:

Jacqueline Barrera Real of Madison

Anna Benitez of Madison

Benjamin Bullock of Madison

Gracie De Broux of Cottage Grove

Corday Feith of Monona

Madeline Handel of Madison

Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove

Emma Johnson of McFarland

Amy Lauersdorf of Cottage Grove

Zane McConkey of Madison

Kylie Miller of Cottage Grove

Brita Moe of Cottage Grove

Annika Mohlman of Cottage Grove

Eric Nelson of Madison

Janie Schiebel of McFarland

Jakob Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove

Jonathan Schutz of McFarland

Jessica Selleck of Madison

Rene Simon of Madison

Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove

Anabelle Vesperman of Monona

Elaina Wagner of Cottage Grove

UW-Whitewater

Many local students earned their degrees from UW-Whitewater after the fall semester, with commencement in December.

Chris Anderson of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Alexa Ashland of Monona graduated Cum Laude with a degree in special education-BSE. Nichole Buss of Cottage Grove graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in early childhood education-BSE. Nic Kimble of Monona graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in physical education-BSE. Randy Knueppel of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in liberal studies with minor-BA. Drew Larsen of McFarland graduated with a degree in liberal arts-AA. Joel MacDonald of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Kristin Norton of McFarland graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Chad O’Rourke of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Jossie Peterson of McFarland graduated with a degree in early childhood education-BSE. Shana Peterson of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Jevohn Sisney of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in psychology-BA. Jessica Smith of Madison graduated with a degree in theatre-BA. Ryan Stram of Madison graduated with a degree in computer science-BS

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK