McFarland boys soccer defeated by Oregon, draws vs East Troy

McFarland and East Troy fought to a 1-1 draw on Monday, Sept. 27.
In the first half, East Troy scored off a goal by Alex Bruce, assisted by Josh Erman, in the 28th minute. A goal from Rowan Wagner in the 54th minute, assisted by Mason Brown, helped McFarland leave East Troy with a 1-1 draw.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had six saves in the draw. The Spartans’ record stands at 5-4-2 for the season.
Oregon 2
McFarland 0
In a battle of two teams ranked in the top ten for the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, Oregon came out with a 2-0 victory over McFarland on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Both teams went scoreless in the first half. Oregon (10-0-2), the second-ranked team in Division 2, then took the lead in the 54th minute with a goal from Mason Diercks, assisted by Noah Malcook. Malcook then provided a goal, assisted by Alex Rodriguez, in the 65th minute to pull away from McFarland, the ninth-ranked team in Division 3.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had 11 saves in the loss.