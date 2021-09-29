You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS SOCCER

McFarland boys soccer defeated by Oregon, draws vs East Troy

  • 1 min to read
Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor

Senior Kyle Connor makes a pass against Monona Grove from Aug. 28. 

McFarland and East Troy fought to a 1-1 draw on Monday, Sept. 27.

In the first half, East Troy scored off a goal by Alex Bruce, assisted by Josh Erman, in the 28th minute. A goal from Rowan Wagner in the 54th minute, assisted by Mason Brown, helped McFarland leave East Troy with a 1-1 draw.

Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had six saves in the draw. The Spartans’ record stands at 5-4-2 for the season.

Oregon 2

McFarland 0

In a battle of two teams ranked in the top ten for the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, Oregon came out with a 2-0 victory over McFarland on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Both teams went scoreless in the first half. Oregon (10-0-2), the second-ranked team in Division 2, then took the lead in the 54th minute with a goal from Mason Diercks, assisted by Noah Malcook. Malcook then provided a goal, assisted by Alex Rodriguez, in the 65th minute to pull away from McFarland, the ninth-ranked team in Division 3.

Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had 11 saves in the loss.

Tags

Recommended for you