The top-seeded McFarland volleyball team swept second-seeded Monona Grove 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 to win Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final held at McFarland High School.
The Spartans (10-2) drew the top seed for Tuesday, April 13’s sectional, which will be held in a single day at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, facing fourth-seeded Mount Horeb in a 4 p.m. semifinal. A McFarland win would bring on a matchup with #3 Edgerton or #2 Janesville Craig at 7 p.m.
Junior outside hitters Hannah Rounds and Avery Pennekamp each notched 14 kills while sophomore middle hitter Gwen Crull tallied eight. Junior setter Maddy Fortune led the team in assists (33), digs (14) and aces (2). Senior outside hitter Nina Crull and senior middle hitter Katie Hildebrandt each had three total blocks.
For the Silver Eagles (4-8), senior outside hitter Anabelle Vesperman (7) and senior middle hitter Ana Brennan (6) led the team in kills.
Vesperman also posted a team-high 12 digs while junior setter Jada Braun registered 19 assists. Junior outside hitter Gabriela Rivera served two aces.
MG rallied past third-seeded Stoughton earlier on Saturday, claiming a 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 victory in the regional semifinals.
McFarland 3
Clinton 0
McFarland’s volleyball team breezed by visiting Turner 25-6, 25-8, 25-6 in its final Rock Valley Conference game on Tuesday, April 6.
Senior middle hitter Katie Hildebrandt and junior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp each had nine kills and two blocks to lead the Spartans (9-2, 7-1 RVC).
Junior setter Maddy Fortune registered 29 assists, senior defensive specialist Alexcia Johnson served five aces and senior outside hitter Nina Crull totaled nine digs.
McFarland’s 7-1 Rock Valley Conference record was second-best in the conference. The Spartans’ only loss came to Whitewater on March 25. On Tuesday, Whitewater defeated Clinton 3-0 to wrap up an 8-0 league record.
Waunakee 3
Monona Grove 0
Monona Grove’s volleyball team fell to visiting Waunakee 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 in a nonconference home match on Thursday.
Senior middle hitter Ana Brennan had four kills and freshman middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice notched three kills for the Silver Eagles (3-7).
Tortorice and junior setter Jada Braun each had two total blocks. Braun also had team-highs in assists (12) and digs (10) while junior defensive specialist Sophia Melde dug out eight shots.
Milton 3, Monona Grove 0
Milton swept the host Monona Grove volleyball team 25-18, 25-19, 28-26 in a Badger South match on Tuesday.
Senior middle hitter Ana Brennan (13) and freshman middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice (10) led the Silver Eagles (3-6, 3-2 Badger South) in kills.
Jada Braun, a junior setter, notched 37 assists while junior defensive specialist Sophia Melde and junior middle hitter Emersyn Lang each totaled 11 digs.
