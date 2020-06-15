The Sundaes on Thursday planning team has decided to cancel this summer’s season of music, ice cream sundaes and root beer floats. The decision was based on the coronavirus pandemic challenges, social distancing requirements and usual crowds of 100-250 people.
McFarland United Church of Christ has hosted the annual Sundaes on Thursday events for more than 30 years. This weekly summer event was held in McFarland’s Arnold Larson Park.
All proceeds from Sundaes on Thursday have been used to support community organizations, especially the McFarland Food Pantry. For more than 10 years, McFarland Food Pantry received between $1,000-$2,000 each summer.
