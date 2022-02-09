The Plant Dane program offers Dane County residents access to native plants at the discounted price of $2.50/plant, about half the normal retail price. It’s open to individual residents in Dane County, Wisconsin and to groups like schools, non-profit organizations (lake and neighborhood associations, youth groups, faith centers, clubs, etc.), and municipalities. The annual plant sale is now open, and runs until March 22. Order pick-up is at the end of May. To order, visit https://ripple-effects.com/plantDane
Lions Club
Plastic Drive
The McFarland Lions Club is kicking off a recycling program to collect and reuse plastics. The club is hoping to collect 500 pounds of plastics during the six month challenge.
Plastics donated should be clean, dry and free of food residue, the release said. Accepted materials include grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, air pillows used in shipping, case wrappers from bottles, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, re-closeable food bags, plastic film wraps, cereal bags, ice bags, salt bags, produce bags and more. Acceptable items will be labeled with a -2 or -4 on them. No hard plastics, soiled plastics or PPE will be accepted.
Community members can donate their items to the McFarland Pick N’ Save, E.D. Locke Public Library, the McFarland Municipal Center and One Community Bank. More information: http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/mcfarland_wi/
Flower sale
The McFarland Lions Club is selling roses and flowers until March 17. Flowers can be picked up or delivered on April 8 and 9. The sale includes, red, yellow or rainbow roses, and spring bouquets. To order, visit www.mcfarlandwilions.com.
Salt Savers
To participate in the village of McFarland’s Salt Savers Program, an initiative meant to reduce salt in local waterways by improving water softeners in homes, visit www.madsewer.org. The program can offer rebate assessments for water softener improvements, and prevent salt in local freshwater bodies.