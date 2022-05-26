May 19-30 Upcoming Events Calendar (copy)

Cottage Grove
Thursday, May 26: Music in the Grove
Music in the Grove, the annual summer concert series hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department, kicks off for the season on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road. Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, a Madison-based trio, will perform.
Saturday, May 28: Live 4 Jacob Event
Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, will hold a fundraiser on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music, food, raffles and auction items.
Sunday, May 29: Opening Day
Sunday, May 29 is the opening day of the Cottage Grove Splash Pad at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road. The pad will be open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 2: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market beginning Thursday, June 2 at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Monona
Thursday, May 26: Reception
The Monona Senior Center is having a celebration in honor of its re-accreditation on May 26 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the center, with lunch and live music.
Thursday, May 26: Sounds of Summer Concert Series
There will be another Sounds of Summer concert at Grand Crossing Park on Inland Way on May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 30: Memorial Day Parade
The annual Memorial Day Parade will return to Monona on Monday, May 30. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with the National Anthem, and the parade steps off at 10 a.m. The parade will run from Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive, south on Monona Drive to Sennett Middle School on Pflaum Road.
Wednesday, June 1: San Damiano Walking Tour
The Monona parks and recreation department will host weekly walking tours of the San Damiano property from 1-2 p.m. until mid-June. The tours will cover the property and the inside of the Frank Allis House, discussing the history of the property, recent changes and updates on the planning process.. Pre-registration required, limit 10 participants.
Thursday, June 2: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, June 2 at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department.
Saturday, June 4: Opening day
Saturday, June 4 will be opening day of the Monona Community Pool, 1013 Nichols Road. Pool is open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
McFarland
Friday, May 20: Invasive plant removal
There will be a work session to remove invasive species from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area in McFarland on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Hidden Farm Road to access Orchard Hill Park. No tools or experience required, sign up in advance.
Monday, May 30: The Murph
In honor of Memorial Day, Fit City is hosting an annual workout that was the favorite of a fallen Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, which includes 2 miles of running, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats. Workout kicks off at 9 a.m. in the Fit City parking lot.
Monday, May 30: McFarland Memorial Day Parade
The annual Memorial Day Parade will return to McFarland on May 30 at 12 p.m. on Main Street and Farwell Street. The parade will run between Christ the King Catholic Church, and American Legion Post 534.
Monday, May 30: Chicken BBQ
The McFarland Lions Club will host its annual Chicken BBQ at McFarland High School on Farwell Street from 11 a.m. until sold out. This is a drive-through sale, with meals costing $12 per person and $7 for kids. There will also be a bake sale hosted by the Lioness/Lions Club.
Monday, May 30: Museum open house
The McFarland Museum will display a Norwegian Log Cab and Early Farming Display at 5814 Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Larson House Museum at 6003 Exchange Street is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All these facilities are owned and operated by the McFarland Historical Society.
Sunday, June 5: Annual meeting
The McFarland Historical Society hosts its annual meeting at the E.D. Locke McFarland Library. Volunteer of the Year Kathy Krusiec will be honored and Leslie Bellais will speak on Wedding Gowns and Traditions from 1830 to 1970.