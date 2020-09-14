Beloit minor league baseball

Former known as the Snappers, Beloit's baseball franchise in the Class A Midwest League is looking for a new nickname and after public input, narrowed the choices down to five. Fans are asked to cast their vote at BeloitSnappers.com

Fans of Beloit’s minor league baseball team have until Sept. 25 to vote for the club’s nickname based on submissions by the public. The new name would replace Beloit’s old nickname, the Snappers. If interested in voting, make your selection at BeloitSnappers.com The five nicknames up for vote are:

  • Beloit Cheeseballs
  • Beloit Moo
  • Beloit Polka Pike
  • Beloit Sky Carp
  • Beloit Supper Clubbers

The Midwest League Class A team is affiliated with the Oakland Athletics. At one time, the club featured future Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and slugging first baseman Price Fielder. The organization is building a new 3,500-seat stadium for the 2021 baseball season.

