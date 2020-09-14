Fans of Beloit’s minor league baseball team have until Sept. 25 to vote for the club’s nickname based on submissions by the public. The new name would replace Beloit’s old nickname, the Snappers. If interested in voting, make your selection at BeloitSnappers.com The five nicknames up for vote are:
- Beloit Cheeseballs
- Beloit Moo
- Beloit Polka Pike
- Beloit Sky Carp
- Beloit Supper Clubbers
The Midwest League Class A team is affiliated with the Oakland Athletics. At one time, the club featured future Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and slugging first baseman Price Fielder. The organization is building a new 3,500-seat stadium for the 2021 baseball season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.