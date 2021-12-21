Dec. 23-Jan. 13 Upcoming Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, Jan. 13: Paint and Sip
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department will hold a Paint and Sip event at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Enjoy a drink and paint with Art-vark Studios. More information: https://www.vi.cottagegrove.wi.gov/151/Parks-Recreation-Forestry
McFarland
Dec. 24-25: Holiday music concert
McFarland Cable is screening holiday tunes performed by local students in December, to bring some holiday cheer. Watch the McFarland High School BlueNotes Choir perform a holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 25, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visit www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com, TDS cable channel 1009 or Spectrum cable channel 982 to watch.
Monday, Dec. 27: Holiday Light Fight
The McFarland Recreation, Aquatics and Play department is holding a Holiday Light Fight decorating contest until Monday, Dec. 27. Community members can drive around McFarland to a dozen different participating homes, check out the holiday lights, and vote for your favorites. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and will win prizes. For a map of participating homes, visit this link, and to vote for your favorites, visit this link. Or see the department's social media page for more information.
Friday, Dec. 31: Virtual New Year's Reading Eve
Celebrate New Year's Eve safely at home this year with a virtual New Year's Reading Eve party hosted by the E.D. Locke Public Library. The library will be providing music by Wendy and DB, recipes for party snacks and drinks, trivia games and craft tutorials to fill your evening with fun. Watch live on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. To view, watch on the McFarland Cable Channel (Spectrum channel 982 or TDS channel 1009), or visit McFarlandCableChannel.com or YouTube.com/McFarlandCable.
Tuesday, Jan. 4: Tip Tuesday
Learn about the online resources you can access with your library card at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13: Battle Cap Project
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold a presentation from Kurt Stapleton, founder of the Battle Cap Project, on how crocheting hats for people undergoing cancer treatment can be helpful. The presentation will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., 5920 Milwaukee Street.
Monona
Tuesday, Dec. 21: Evening skate
There will be free admission to the Monona Bank RiverRink on Inland Way, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Event also includes free skate rental, free hot cocoa and free s'mores.
Jan. 8-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
