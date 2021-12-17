Thoughts on evaluations

How am I doing in my position? What do you see as my strengths? Where do you think I need to improve? These are all normal questions that are discussed during a person’s evaluation. We all want to know how we are doing and what areas we should work on in the future. These are typical conversations that occur on an annual basis between the Board of Education and the superintendent, the superintendent and the members of the administrative team and between building administrators and their staff. As we approach these discussions, one method of gaining important feedback for the evaluation is to ask individuals who work with the person to provide some anonymous feedback on the person’s performance. One way to gain this feedback is through the use of a 360 evaluation instrument.
The 360 evaluation instrument examines the main components of an individual’s job description and then asks other individuals to rate them on their performance. As a superintendent, I have used this process several times to find out how staff members felt that I was doing in different areas of my job responsibilities. I have then used this information to help set my goals for the rest of school year and upcoming school year. I have also had Boards of Education use this type of an instrument to get information from the staff to help them in the construction of my evaluation.
It is my goal to ask all staff members in the district to complete a 360 evaluation on my performance and have this information go to the Board of Education to help them in the evaluation process. It is also my goal to use this type of an instrument to help me in the evaluation of my district and building level administrators. Some people might be asking, “Why should the Board do an evaluation on my performance when I am only here for one year?” There are several reasons:
The school year is only half over and if there are ways that I can improve my performance for the second half of the year then I want to make those improvements. It has always been my goal to leave a position or my career at the top of my game doing the very best I can for the staff, students and the community.
This will give the Board another tool that they can use as they evaluate future superintendents. By helping them learn how to evaluate my performance, they can learn how to evaluate the performance of future superintendents and
This provides another way for staff to provide feedback to the Board of Education on what they are looking for in the next superintendent.
At the beginning of December, I sent out a draft 360 evaluation instrument to the Board and members of the administrative team to review and modify. After reviewing the instrument, several changes were made to make the instrument more concise. The 360 evaluation tool was then sent out to all staff on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and they were asked to complete the electronic form by the end of winter break on January 2, 2022. The Board will receive these results as they are completed and then look at the final results of the evaluation instrument and discuss their findings with me at an upcoming meeting in either January or February.
During the months of January and February, I will send out the 360 evaluation instruments on each of the building principals and the district department heads. Each of these instruments will be based on the individual’s job description and will be sent out to the staff that are overseen by this individual. After reviewing the responses, I will review the results with each of the administrators and use the results as part of my final evaluation and as information to be used in the goal setting process.
I know from working with people throughout my career that the evaluation process tends to cause fear and anxiety. I think that is human nature and I also feel the same way. We all know that we have areas of both strength and weakness, areas that could be strengthened. It is helpful to find out from someone else’s perspective what they see as your strengths and also the areas that could be further strengthened. In the end, we all want to be our best and do our best – evaluations are one way to help this happen.