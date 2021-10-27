Alf qualifies for state, boys ninth, girls seventh

McFarland freshman Spencer Alf individually qualified for the state cross country meet with a time of 16 minutes and 50 seconds, earning second place at the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Alf will compete in the boys Division 2 race at noon at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The boys team finished in ninth place overall, with all runners earning personal records. Freshman Issac Ewing (18:18.4) came in 33rd and freshman Paxton Nygaard (18:31.2) in 42nd place. Sophomore Brock Spiegel (19:07.7) took 60th and Austin Nickels (19:41.8) ended in 76th. Junior Max Andrew (20:10.7) and freshman Brady Ochalla (20:13.6) finished in 82nd and 83rd place.
Boys’ team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 62, New Glarus/Monticello 99, Lodi 104, Monroe 131, Mount Horeb 140, Madison Edgewood 141, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 178, Evansville 187, McFarland 213, River Valley 223, Platteville 247, Brodhead/Juda 338, Richland Center/Ithaca 367, Prairie du Chien 373.
For the girls race, senior Lilly Innes (21:14.9) finished in 23rd, sophomore Emily Sprang (22:31.9) placed 44th and junior Maya Thompson (22:43.1) ended in 47th place. Senior Felicia Zheng (23:14.4) finished in 61st, senior Brielle Bruce (23:16.3) raced to 63rd and senior Paula Kalski (23:30.4) took 67th place, helping the girls team to a seventh-place finish.
Girls team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 43, New Glarus/Monticello 106, Monroe 112, Mount Horeb 124, Platteville 169, Evansville 199, McFarland 238, Prairie du Chien 240, Lodi 242, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 247, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 251, Madison Edgewood 259, Richland Center/Ithaca 262, River Valley 342, Brodhead/Juda 383.