May 5 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center. Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Monday May 9 & 16 at 1 p.m. Sip & Swipe Café – Free tablet training for older adults. Would you like to learn how to access information plus connect with family, friends and more? Call to sign up for these two hour self-paced trainings where you will learn the basics including what the buttons mean. You will cover how to text and email, use the camera & use FaceTime to video chat. We have iPad for class use or bring your own. RSVP at 608-222-3415.
Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Downsizing ! Do you have too much clutter, possibly years of “stuff” you’ve collected? Is it that time in your life when you are considering moving? Join Dawn Eyre and Marge Tudor from Segues as they share information and insight mixed in with a little laughter. RSVP by calling 608-222-3415.
Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Scholarly Scoop: A History of a Question; Who is my neighbor? Dr. David Reinhard, lecturer from UW-Whitewater, explores a perennial question found prominently in every world religion. A question that states a central human concern. Who is my neighbor? Register at 608-222-3415, free and open to the public.
Don’t forget about our Weekly Fitness Programs
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m., Pilates at 11 a.m.
Tuesdays — Chair Yoga at 10 a.m.– HYBRID. Call 608-222-3415 to register for the Zoom link or come in person. Cost is $5.
Zoom Fitness: Monday at 11 a.m. Tai Chi Balance, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga (HYBRID), Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi. Suggested donation of $5 per class. Support our fitness instructors at https://mononaseniorcenter.weshareonline.org
Colonial Club
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. Calls will be answered during normal business hours, or leave a message and your call will be returned.
Thursday, May 5 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer 10:30 a.m (please RSVP 608-837-4611), Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Chorus 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m., Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Mother’s Day Celebration 2 p.m.
Monday, May 9 – Music and Motion 9 a.m., Walking class 10:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10 — Crafts with Sally 9 a.m., GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11 – Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
StrawberryFest is around the corner! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Amanda Babiarz at ababiarz@colonialclub.org or 608-837-4611.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The senior outreach program is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea on Wednesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter, 5012 Highland Drive. Event includes beverages, finger foods, and a self-care presentation by Amy Crull of Spero Holistic. Reservations are required, call 608-838-7117 to sign up.
The McFarland Cable Channel is showing two Western movies on Fridays in May. The channel will show “Angel and the Badman (1947)” on May 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and “Vengeance Valley (1951)” on May 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tune in to TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum cable channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com to watch.
On Friday, May 13, gardeners are gathering from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to help plant flower boxes at the entrance to the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., and a bed in the McFarland Community Garden. Supplies will be provided, and volunteers will leave with a small potted flower. Sign up at 608-838-7117.
A collective art piece made by local community members, through McFarland Senior Outreach, is now on display at the E.D. Locke Public Library. The Threads of Resistance is a collective art project created in 2020 at McFarland Senior Outreach to help engage older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, community members donated crochet or knit blanket squares, to be made into blankets that are now on display at 5920 Milwaukee Street. After the end of May, some blankets will remain on display, and some will be donated.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen won a tour of Allen Centennial Gardens, and is looking for a few seniors to join. The tour will be June 6 at 2 p.m., and last for 45-60 minutes. To register, call 608-838-7117.
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour returns in May and will continue through August. The event will be May 4, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
McFarland Senior Outreach is looking for volunteers, like kitchen assistants to help pack and serve meals, special event assistants to help with senior coffee hour, picnics, lunch and learn events, holiday parties and other events, and drivers to help area seniors get to appointments. For more information, contact 608-838-7117.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489