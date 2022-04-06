McFarland girls soccer looking to return to state to defend state championship

Winning its first state championship to cap off an undefeated season, the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) has taken notice of the McFarland girls soccer team, putting the Spartans first in the preseason rankings.
“This year, they’ve come back more knowledgeable and stronger. It seems like they want it even more than they did last year,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio.
The Spartans return last season’s whole backline, led by senior Jaelyn White, a UW-Green Bay recruit. White was named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year, was a first team All-State selection and was chosen for the North All-Region Team, which features the best players from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.
Along with White, senior Elise Gillen, who has committed to Edgewood, was named to the Rock Valley Conference first team. Sophomore Emily Blattner, an honorable mention on the RVC all-conference team, and senior Megan Gates return to the defense as well.
While the Spartans look to replace the goal production of graduated forward Sydney Felder, an honorable mention on the All-State team, McFarland returns senior Avery Pennekamp. Pennekamp, a first team RVC All-Conference selection, tied Feldner with 17 goals. Junior Sierra Binger returns after scoring seven goals and two assists last season.
In the midfield, Greta Blau, a UW-Green Bay commit, returns for her senior season. Blau, a first team selection on the RVC and an honorable mention on the All-State team, was second on the team with nine assists and scored nine goals. Sophomore Stella Blau scored four goals and added an assist last season.
“Greta is probably going to be moving up top from the midfield. Hopefully Stella will be completely healthy and Stella can step into that role that Greta was playing in the midfield,” said DiPrizio.
Senior Grace Breuchel, a Viterbo University commit, was named to the first team in the midfield last season. Breuchel scored seven goals and recorded three assists. Sophomore Elise Freeman was named to the RVC second team, scoring seven goals and recording four assists.
The biggest question mark for the Spartans will be the goalkeeper situation. McFarland lost Katie Hildebrandt, a three-year starter, and backup Lucie Hodgkins to graduation. Coach DiPrizio has yet to name a starter in the battle between junior Avery Weaver and sophomore Payton Henes.
“We have enough games that we can figure it out. We haven’t seen a lot from both of them yet because we really haven’t had a chance for anyone but Katie to really play in goal,” said DiPrizio.
Facing a tough non-conference schedule, the Spartans will play four teams ranked in the WSCA preseason poll – Verona, Oregon, Sugar River and Sauk Prairie. Also, the Spartans face Sun Prairie, the Big Eight Conference winner, and compete against Monona Grove, Arrowhead, Waunakee and Edgewood, who all had winning records last year.
“It’s all designed to get us back to state. There’s a couple of things that could trip us up along the way, but we really want to get back there and we want to challenge ourselves as much as possible,” said DiPrizio.
McFarland opens the season against Clinton/Turner at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.