March 24 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday, March 25, 11 a.m. Low Vision Support Group- The Low Vision group serves as a gathering of those with various stages of vision loss and their guest. Bring your ideas for speakers and topics of discussion for future meetings. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up and for transportation if needed.
Center Activities: No registration required
Mondays: 12 p.m. Adult Coloring – all supplies are provided for a relaxing, creative and social experience.
Tuesdays: 12 p.m. Carve-In –Carvers meets to work on projects and socialize. Looking for a new hobby? The group has participants to answer questions and provide instructions. Stop in
Wednesdays: 12 p.m. Canasta / 12:45 Euchre
Thursdays: 12 p.m. Rummikub & Dominoes
Fridays: 9 a.m. Cribbage and 12:15 p.m. Sheepshead
Colonial ClubFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
Thursday, March 24–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, March 25 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, March 28–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Bingo 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m. Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Amanda Babiarz at ababiarz@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.
A reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Cable Channel will show both installments of the 1940 series The Green Hornet on Friday, March 11 and Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on TDS Cable Channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Dane County Library Services offers large print and audio books to individuals at home who are unable to travel to the library for free. Participants share interested book types, librarians create book bundles and mail them directly to homes. To join, call 608-266-4419 or email driscoll@dcls.info
Registration for Four Lakes Bocce Association opens on March 20. The season runs from May 9 to Aug. 19, and meets Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., or Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost is $40, register online at www.fourlakesbocce.org, email fourlakesbocce@gmail.com or call 608-618-1221.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
A senior community craft project is looking to collect blanket squares. Knit crochet squares can be donated at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street in a labeled container, or can be picked up by calling 608-838-7117. Squares should be 8” by 8”, crocheted with a size H hook, knitted with size 8 needles, and made with worsted weight acrylic yarn. Completed blankets will be donated to local charities serving older adults, and displayed in May.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center, at 2238 South Park Street, is offering free tax assistance for local seniors until April 15. Schedule your one-on-one in-person appointment with volunteer tax preparers by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc or call 608-838-7117. Masks and appointments required.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. February support groups include:
- Family Grief Support Program for families with children 5-18 who are grieving a primary caregiver or child. Meets in-person every other Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Spouse/partner Loss Support Program is a virtual loss group for people who lost spouses. Meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. March 15-April 19.
- Journey Through Grief is an in-person support group for adults grieving a death, which meets Tuesdays at 3 p.m. March 22-April 26.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115. Programming this month includes:
- Adult child caregiver support group on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Dane County Caregiver Support Group weekly on Thursdays, 1 p.m.
- Conversations support group for individuals with early stage dementia on the first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.