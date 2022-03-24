 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

March 24 Upcoming Events Calendar

Upcoming Calendar
Canva

Cottage Grove

Saturday, March 26: Bloody Mary Fest

Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, is also holding its first-ever Bloody Mary Fest on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with samples, food for purchase, and shuttles.

Thursday, March 31: Taste of Cottage Grove

Drumlin Reserve is hosting Taste of Cottage Grove on Thursday, March 31 at 4:40 p.m. at 107 E. Reynolds Street. The sampling event gives you a chance to try favorite dishes from established and new local restaurants.

Monona

Saturday, March 26: Bird and Nature Outing

The Edna Taylor Conservancy and Aldo Leopold Nature Center are holding a bird and nature outing on Saturday, March 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. at 330 Femrite Drive. A master naturalist will lead a free spring hike.

Monday, March 28: Estate planning

The Monona Public Library is continuing its informational presentations on estate planning on Monday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. held virtually.

McFarland

March 24-26: Book sale

The Friends of McFarland Library is holding a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24, 25 and 26 in the library community room, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Proceeds from the sale go to the library.

Saturday, March 26: Immigration Justice presentation

McFarland United Church of Christ is holding an informational session called “Immigration Justice and Border Policies” on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at 5710 Anthony Street. The event will feature faith-based organizers from Minneapolis to discuss immigration justice.

Madison

Thursday, March 24: Nehemiah session

The Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development is hosting a presentation on “Public Health across the Criminal Justice System” on Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. held virtually.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK