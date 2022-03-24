March 24 Upcoming Events Calendar

Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, is also holding its first-ever Bloody Mary Fest on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with samples, food for purchase, and shuttles.
Thursday, March 31: Taste of Cottage Grove
Drumlin Reserve is hosting Taste of Cottage Grove on Thursday, March 31 at 4:40 p.m. at 107 E. Reynolds Street. The sampling event gives you a chance to try favorite dishes from established and new local restaurants.
Monona
Saturday, March 26: Bird and Nature Outing
The Edna Taylor Conservancy and Aldo Leopold Nature Center are holding a bird and nature outing on Saturday, March 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. at 330 Femrite Drive. A master naturalist will lead a free spring hike.
Monday, March 28: Estate planning
The Monona Public Library is continuing its informational presentations on estate planning on Monday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. held virtually.
McFarland
March 24-26: Book sale
The Friends of McFarland Library is holding a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24, 25 and 26 in the library community room, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Proceeds from the sale go to the library.
Saturday, March 26: Immigration Justice presentation
McFarland United Church of Christ is holding an informational session called “Immigration Justice and Border Policies” on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at 5710 Anthony Street. The event will feature faith-based organizers from Minneapolis to discuss immigration justice.
Madison
Thursday, March 24: Nehemiah session
The Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development is hosting a presentation on “Public Health across the Criminal Justice System” on Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. held virtually.
