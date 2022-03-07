 Skip to main content
McFarland police respond to large fight at youth hockey event

The McFarland Police Department responded to two notable calls on March 5. 

On March 5, at 9:44 pm, McFarland police officers were dispatched to the McFarland Community Ice Arena located at 4812 Marsh Road for a large fight involving parents and fans at a McFarland Youth Hockey event.

Officers investigated and determined that two separate incidents had occurred where an adult male had punched a minor in the face during the altercations. Both incidents involved parents of the visiting team from Hayward and teenage fans from McFarland, the department shared in a news release. 

Jared Egger, 42, and Craig Cooper II, 41, of Hayward were arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct and physical abuse to a child.

Also on March 5, officers responded to the 5900 block of Exchange Street at 3:14 a.m. for a suspicious person complaint. Upon arrival, McFarland officers found 47-year-old Daniel Tesnow of McFarland seated inside of a vehicle. During this investigation, officers determined Tesnow had operated a motor vehicle and had Tesnow perform field sobriety testing. Tesnow was subsequently arrested for OWI 7th offense. Officers further determined that Tesnow was out on bail for a previous OWI 7th arrest by the Dane County Sheriffs Office in February. Tesnow was booked into the Dane County Jail under charges of OWI 7th offense and felony bail jumping.

