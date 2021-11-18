Offers go here

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stops in McFarland for national apprenticeship week

  • 1 min to read
Barnes and Clow

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (left) and McFarland Village President Carolyn Clow (right) attend a Nov. 16 open house at the IBEW 159 electrical training center in McFarland.

 By Lucy Ripp lripp@hngnews.com
Barnes and Goodman

Lisa Goodman (right), a business agent with IBEW 159 in McFarland, speaks with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (left).

Lt. Gov. and current candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes toured the Electrician Training Center in McFarland Nov. 16 in honor of National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 15-21.

Also in attendance were State Senator Melissa Agard, McFarland Village President Carolyn Clow and Dane County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff.

National Apprenticeship Week showcases careers in the trades, highlighting how the apprenticeship model can set students up for rewarding careers outside the box of a traditional four-year college program.

Registered apprenticeship is a three to five year higher education option, where students participate in on-the-job-training and classroom learning.

Barnes and IBEW member

A representative from IBEW 159 shows Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes around a workspace at the electrician training center in McFarland.

IBEW Local 159 Business Manager Sue Blue said recognition during apprenticeship week is critical for local trade programs, many of which have historically flown under the radar.

“Fortunately, word is getting out [and] more educators and students are learning about apprenticeship and the family-supporting careers available,” said Blue. “We hope every high school will encourage students to pursue apprenticeships in the building trades.”

Rebecca Schave

IBEW 159 Apprentice Rebecca Schave (left) answers apprenticeship questions at a July 2021 career fair.

According to Blue, IBEW 159 is actively looking to recruit more female apprentices and apprentices of color, both of which are underrepresented in the trades.

She said she’s hopeful that publicized events like National Apprenticeship Week will continue to help bridge that gap.

“IBEW 159 is committed to building a workforce that better reflects the community,” she said.

This year, IBEW 159 took on 39 apprentices, an unprecedented eight of whom were female.

