McFarland, Monona Grove schools to receive a combined $18k in driver's ed funding

Earning a driver’s license just became more affordable for students in the McFarland and Monona Grove school districts.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced this month that McFarland and Monona Grove are among 13 school districts selected to pull from a pot of $187,901, designated to help fund driver’s education costs for students who struggle to afford the program.
“Earning a driver’s license plays a key role in providing the opportunity Dane County’s younger residents need to avoid limitations in employment and economic standing,” Parisi said. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impact it has had on countless families across our community, it’s critical we provide ways for those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of driver’s education the opportunity to earn their license.”
Driver’s education programs typically cost Wisconsin families more than $400, Parisi said.
McFarlandMcFarland School District is set to receive $13,185 from the grant pool, with McFarland Superintendent Wayne Anderson saying the funds will help pave the way for a new generation of student drivers.
“Through this grant effort, a greater number of young adults will learn how to drive, opening the doors of opportunity to more McFarland School District students,” Anderson said.
The cost of classroom driver’s education and behind-the-wheel practice is a total of $430 for McFarland students, which doesn’t include the extra Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) fees to receive a physical driver’s license.
McFarland families interested in the program should contact the district’s social worker.
“Our school social worker helps work with families that have financial need and uses these resources to help cover the costs of the classroom education and behind the wheel,” said Anderson.
Monona GroveMonona Grove School District is slated to receive $5,000 of the driver’s education grant funds.
“We’re very thankful for this partnership with Dane County and are so glad to be able to help students become drivers,” said Christa Foster, Monona Grove director of student services.
Foster said reducing student fees for families in need has been a top priority for district staff over the last several years.
“We have made a lot of progress in the last few years, but the costs associated with driver’s ed, and our inability to subsidize those costs, has been an identified need for a really long time,” she said. “This program keeps us moving in the right direction.”
In May, the Monona Grove School Board voted to continue free lunch for all students into the 2021-22 school year, as well as reduced student athletic fees, among other reductions.
Other local school districts set to receive driver’s education funding from Dane County this year include: Madison Metropolitan School District ($50,368), Middleton Cross Plains School District ($11,000), Verona Area School District ($11,000), Deerfield Community School District ($8,000), DeForest Area School District ($8,000), Marshall Joint Public School District ($8,000), Sun Prairie Area School District ($6,000), Oregon School District ($5,500), Waunakee Community School District ($4,500), Cambridge Area School District ($4,250), and Wisconsin Heights School District ($4,000).