On Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., the McFarland Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee will be hosting a virtual public visioning meeting to collect residents’ input on how we can become a more sustainable community. The meeting will be online only, using Zoom, and open to the public.
As the vice-chair of the Ad Hoc Committee, I want to encourage you to attend and share your opinion. A sustainability plan only works if residents are committed to it and can act on it in their daily lives.
Participating in the visioning session is the best way to do this while we build the initial plan.
The idea of a “sustainability plan” can have an air of vagueness about it. While it’s easy enough to imagine what a plan to rebuild a road might include, people bring a lot of different ideas to the concept of sustainability. Our concept of sustainability has been fairly comprehensive. The Ad Hoc Committee’s discussions have centered on the idea that a sustainable McFarland is one in which all its current and future residents can live well.
You’ll notice that this idea includes much more than just protecting the natural environment. Environmental protection is an essential element, of course, as we confront climate change and welcome our community’s growth while preserving the access to nature that drew a lot of us to the Village. But a truly sustainable McFarland is one in which people can easily live and work in ways that promote a high quality of life across a range of dimensions.
Pursuing sustainability in this broader sense has consequences for how we organize transportation, land use and development, consume energy, manage water, dispose of waste, and support community health. Your input on Feb. 11 will help to specify the most important actions we can take in each of these targeted categories.
Based on the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Committee, the Village has joined the Department of Natural Resources’ Green Tier Legacy Communities program. This puts McFarland in the elite company of about two dozen towns in Wisconsin that are committed to building sustainable and resilient communities. Membership also provides us with metrics to measure our progress.
The public visioning meeting will be facilitated by MSA Professionals, whom the Village has hired to guide the creation of the plan and integrate community input. Come to the meeting to voice your opinions about what to prioritize, share ideas about how to implement them. Or just come to listen and understand. It is flatly impossible to have a sustainable community if the people living there don’t feel included in the process or have a roughly shared concept of what sustainability means.
We are in a terrific position to set McFarland on a path that will have positive consequences for generations. Please add your voice to the plan.
You can join the meeting using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/McFarlandSPVS. If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to provide input, please email the Community & Economic Development Department at community.development@mcfarland.wi.us
