MCFARLAND GIRLS SOCCER

McFarland girls soccer advances to sectionals

  • 1 min to read
Junior Greta Blau
Junior Greta Blau dribbles the ball up the field against Monona Grove on June 1. Blau recorded two goals and an assist in McFarland's regional victory against Melrose-Mindoro. 

After earning a bye in the first round of regionals, the McFarland girls soccer team showed no rust against Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T with a 10-0 victory on Saturday, June 12.

Junior Avery Pennekamp recorded a hat trick, and senior Sydney Feldner earned two goals and an assist. Junior Greta Blau also had two goals and an assist in the win.

Sophomore Sierra Binger, freshman Elise Freeman and junior Jaelyn White each scored a goal. Junior Megan Gates, freshman Ava Dean and senior Sarah Blakeslee all recorded an assist for the Spartans.

With the victory, the Spartans clinched the regional title. McFarland will face Edgewood at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 in the first round of sectionals. McFarland boasts a 12-0 record, while Edgewood is 6-4-1 on the year.

